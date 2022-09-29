Shorthanded Dukes run fifth at home XC invite

YORK - The York boys cross country team had six runners compete on Thursday at the York invite at York Country Club.

Hastings rolled to the team title with just 15 points including a 1-2 finish by Austin Carrera and Juan Ceron-Millan with times of 16:46.61 and 17:36.75 respectively.

Waverly was second with 39 points and Fillmore Central third with 53.

Adams Central was fourth with 65 and York fifth with 71.

York senior Gabe Zarraga, who came back last week for the first time in several races, came across the finish line in third place with a time of 17:39.93.

Fillmore Central was led by sophomore Ashtin Clark who ran a time of 18:32.75 for eighth place. The Panthers then held down the 16-18 spots with Cooper Schelkopf (19:22.29); Travis Meyer (19:31.63) and Austin Wurtz (19:38.60).

York’s other runners who figured in Duke scoring include; Carter Jacobsen with a 20th place and a time of 19:47.03; in 32nd was junior Weston Piper (20:56) and Eisenhower Colburn ran 34th with a clocking of 20:58.35.

York’s Isaiah Kreifels was 40th (21:53.16) and in 45th was freshman Anthony Staehr with a time of 22:20.88.

York will travel to Elks Country Club in Columbus next Thursday for the Central Conference championships.