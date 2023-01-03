Shelton defeats Exeter-Milligan in finals of Silver Lake tournament

ROSEBUD – The Shelton Bulldogs had three players in double figures Friday as they improved to 7-1 with the 75-52 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in the finals of the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament.

Junior Ashton Simmons led the way with 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field as the Bulldogs hit 50% knocking down 29 of 58 shots.

Another junior, Riley Bombeck, had 19 points and he completed a double-double adding 12 rebounds. Senior Quinn Chaney finished with 11 points.

Both Simmons and Cheney hit three 3-pointers and as a team Shelton was 8 of 19 on shots from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs had 34 rebounds, Bombeck and Cheney had six assists each and Bombeck was also charted with five steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the Timberwolves who saw their record dip to 3-6.

Exeter-Milligan was scheduled to host Diller-Odell on Tuesday night.