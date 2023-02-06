BRAINARD – The Shelby-Rising City Huskies used Thursday night as a warm up for the Nebraska Class D State Duals in Kearney on Saturday.

The Huskies put together 160 points Thursday at East Butler High School and rolled to a 46-point win over second-place East Butler.

In third was Palmer with 91.5, fourth was High Plains with 75 and Cross County /Osceola took fifth with 55.

Centennial finished sixth with 53 points.

High Plains

The Storm crowned two bracket champions as Hudson Urkoski at 113 pounds scored 22 team points and improved to 34-11 on the season. Urkoski defeated East Butler’s Kale Glasshoff with a pin at 3:49.

High Plains junior Wyatt Urkoski (39-7) scored a huge win in the finals over SRC’s Justin Knoll (31-5), ranked No. 3 in Class D (NSWCA-Huskerland) with a 3-2 decision. Urkoski is rated No. 4 in his weight class.

Other medalists included; Gage Friesen (33-16) second at 126; Caleb Sharman (14-24) third at 170 and Kaden Rieken (13-24) third at 285 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola

Six of the seven CC/O wrestlers competing came home with a medal on Thursday.

At 106 pounds, freshman Devin Nuttelman (41-2) took first as he defeated Owen Krafka of Shelby-Rising City in the finals at 106 by pin in 3:29.

At 113 pounds, Koy Mentink (13-16) was third and Liam White (6-26) at 32 also took third place.

At 106 Wyatt Smith (15-25) was fourth and Kalan Lane (7-31) was also fourth at 120 pounds.

Centennial

The Broncos’ Keenan Kosek brought home the championship medal at 152 as he defeated Ethan Fjell of Shelby-RC in the finals by pin at 3:27.

Austin Patchin (11-10) took second at 220 pounds, losing his bid for a title to Shelby-RC's Collin Vrbka by a pin at 1:06. Brayden Foley (2-10) was third at 220. Fourth place finishes went to Kyle Keith (2-14) at 145 and Zaden Murphy (2-4) at 285.