Shelby-Rising City picks up 3-1 win over Exeter-Milligan

SHELBY – The matchup between the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the Shelby-Rising City Huskies was originally slated for Thursday, October 20, but was moved to accommodate EMF’s football playoff game in Henderson on Thursday night.

Exeter-Milligan was coming off a fourth place finish at the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Tuesday night and the Shelby Rising City Huskies got to the 2-win mark with a 3-1 win over the Timberwolves.

The Huskies won the match by the scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-20 and 25-19 to improve to 20-9 on the year. Exeter-Milligan, the No. 10 rated team in D2 in the Lincoln Journal Star, fell to 17-11.

The T-Wolves finished the night with just a .097 hitting percentage at 107 of 124 with 29 kills.

Junior Malorie Staskal was the team leader with 12 kills on 35 of 40 swings and freshman Kaydence Haase had seven winners on 26 of 31 attacks. Haase also led the team with two of its four aces, added one block and a team-high 20 digs.

Staskal had four blocks and she scooped up 11 digs. Morgan White had 10 digs and senior Jozie Kanode finished with 25 set assists.

No team or individual stats were available for the Huskies.

Exeter-Milligan is the No. 2 seed at the D2-2 subdistrict and will play No. 3 Hampton which gets underway at High Plains High School on Monday, October 24.

High Plains is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of the No. 5 Friend and No. 4 Nebraska Lutheran matchup.