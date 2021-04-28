Shelby-Rising City girls track results

SHELBY - A day after competing at the Central Nebraska Classic in Grand Island, Cross County junior Josie Noble shattered her previous best of the season in the triple jump by over 1 ½ feet on Tuesday in Shelby.

Noble jumped 36-2 ½ to win by more than 2-1/2 feet. Going into the day her best had been 35-5 ½.

A day removed from 95 degree temperatures, Tuesday’s weather was not even close as a cold north wind and steadily dropping temperatures made things difficult at times.

In the team race, the host Shelby-Rising City Huskies won five events and pulled away from second place Osceola which finished with 62.5.

Taking third was Cross County with 60 points, fourth went to David City with 56 and rounding out the top five in the 12-team field was Exeter-Milligan with 55.

Fillmore Central scored 34 points and finished in eighth while High Plains was 11th with 13 points.

Along with Noble’s win in the triple jump, Lilly Peterson won the discus with a throw of 96-06, nearly 10 feet past her top throw of the season.

The Cougar 4x400 relay was second and junior Chloe Sandell had an effort in the long jump of 15-1 to take second.