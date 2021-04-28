Shelby-Rising City girls track results

SHELBY - A day after competing at the Central Nebraska Classic in Grand Island, Cross County junior Josie Noble shattered her previous best of the season in the triple jump by over 1 ½ feet on Tuesday in Shelby.
Noble jumped 36-2 ½ to win by more than 2-1/2 feet. Going into the day her best had been 35-5 ½.
A day removed from 95 degree temperatures, Tuesday’s weather was not even close as a cold north wind and steadily dropping temperatures made things difficult at times.
In the team race, the host Shelby-Rising City Huskies won five events and pulled away from second place Osceola which finished with 62.5.
Taking third was Cross County with 60 points, fourth went to David City with 56 and rounding out the top five in the 12-team field was Exeter-Milligan with 55.
Fillmore Central scored 34 points and finished in eighth while High Plains was 11th with 13 points.
Along with Noble’s win in the triple jump, Lilly Peterson won the discus with a throw of 96-06, nearly 10 feet past her top throw of the season.
The Cougar 4x400 relay was second and junior Chloe Sandell had an effort in the long jump of 15-1 to take second.
Exeter-Milligan’s 4x800 relay of Cameran Jansky, Savana Krupicka, Cammie Harrison and Jaiden Papik took first as did Jansky by herself in the 800.
In the pole vault, Jozie Kanode cleared 8-6 to post a runner-up finish.
Fillmore Central had one win. Hallie Verhage won the 1600 with her top time of the year and the 4x800 relay took second to give the Panthers eight team points.
The Storm’s Emily Ackerson accounted for eight 13 High Plains points with her second place effort in the discus. Her throw of 95-11 was her top effort of the year. Senior Brooke Bannister added the rest of the scoring when she placed in both the triple jump and long jump.
The CRC will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the SNC will get field events underway at 10 a.m.
Team Scores-1.Shelby-Rising City (SRC) 108.5; 2.Osceola (OSC) 62.5; 3.Cross County (CC) 60; 4.David City 56; 5.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 55; 6.East Butler (EB) 40; 7.Sandy Creek (SC) 39; 8.Fillmore Central (FC) 34; 9.Harvard (HAR) 28; 10.Palmer (PAL) 26; 11.High Plains (HP) 13; 12.Fullerton (FUL) 5
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Neely Behrns, DC 13.10; 5.Kylee Kroll, CC 13.90
200-1.Josi Noble, CC 26.70
400-1.Alex Larmon, SRC 1:03.40
800-1.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:39.9; 5.Cammie Harrison, EM 2:48.80; 6.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:50.70
1600-1.Hallie Verhage, FC 6:13.60; 3.Cammie Harrison, EM 6:31.30
3200-1.Angel Barnes, SRC 13:50.50; 5.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 14:52.50
100 Hurdles-1.Liberty Baker, SRC 16.20
300 Hurdles-1.Ashle Nierman, HAR 49.20; 4.Jaiden Papik, EM 51.50
4x100 Relay-1.Sandy Creek 51.90
4x400 Relay-1.Shelby-Rising City 4:26.20; 2.Cross County 4:31.00; 5.Fillmore Central 4:39.90
4x800 Relay-1.Exeter-Milligan 11:00.00; 2.Fillmore Central 11:12.60
High Jump-1.Allie Neujahr, SRC 4-8; 3.Cammie Harrison, EM 4-8; 4.Erica Stratman, CC 4-6
Pole Vault-1.Ashley Nierman, HAR 9-0; 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 8-6; 4T. Madison Luzum, EM 7-6
Long Jump-1.Kira Pavlik, SRC 15-8 ¼; 2.Chloe Sandell, CC 15-1; 4.Brooke Bannister, HP 14-6 ¼; 6.Shyanne Anderson, CC 14-2 ½
Triple Jump-1.Josi Noble, CC 36-2 ½; 6.Brooke Bannister 31-7 ½
Shot Put-1.Lauren Vandenberg, DC 36-8; 4.Haley Korbelik, FC 31-0 1/2 5.Haileigh Moutray, CC 30-5 ½
Discus-1.Lilly Peterson, CC 96-06; 2.Emily Ackerson, HP 95-11; 3.Haileigh Moutray, CC 95-09; 4.Emma Olsen, EM 95-08