SHELBY – If the result of Tuesday’s girls team race at the Shelby-Rising City invite is any indication, the Huskies will be heavy favorites to defend their CRC crown at the conference meet in Osceola on Saturday.

After notching just one title in the field events, the host Huskies dominated the running events Tuesday afternoon. Seven of the 11 races on the track went S-RC’s way, including a trio of wins from senior Liberty Baker in the sprints and the 100 hurdles.

As a result, the Huskies racked up 141 points to run away from the rest of the field. David City finished in a distant second place, nearly 80 points back with 62, while East Butler scored 60 points to place third. Hastings St. Cecilia (59 points) and Cross County (46) rounded out the top five.

The Cougars were one of four area teams in action Tuesday, as Fillmore Central scored 36 points to finish sixth and High Plains and Exeter-Milligan tied for ninth in the 13-team field with 17 points apiece.

Lilly Peterson notched Cross County’s only event win in the discus, which she flung 112-4 to edge out Ava Larmon of S-RC – who won the shot put for the Huskies’ only title in the field events – by a foot and four inches.

The junior also scored for the Cougars in the shot put, placing fifth with a heave of 30-10, and ran on their fifth-place 4x400 relay.

Kylee Krol broke the Cross County record in the pole vault, where the junior cleared 9-6 and claimed silver. Sarah Forsberg added a pair of bronze medals in the long and triple jumps with leaps of 15-11 and 33-6½, respectively, as did Ellasyn Pinkelman in the 800 after clocking in at 2:38.42.

Cross County’s 4x800 quartet of Pinkelman, Kaleena Nuttelman, Cheyenne Watts and Naima Rodriguez ran an 11:30.27 to place third, while the Cougars’ 4x400 took fifth as Peterson, Pinkelman, Lucy Berggren and Eden Peterson crossed the line in 4:44.07.

Angie Schademann turned in a monster day at the track for Fillmore Central as she scored for the Panthers in three individual events. The sophomore cleared the bar at 10-6 in the pole vault to win gold and scored in both sprints as she ran the 200 in 29.10 seconds to take bronze and placed fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.88.

Schademann also ran on the Fillmore Central 4x100 relay, which she, Reyna Hafer, Carly Lukes and Kaili Head completed in 56.49 seconds to finish fifth. All told, the sophomore accounted for 18 of the Panthers’ 30 individual points (the 4x100 and 4x800 relays accounted for the other six).

Head heaved a 33-9½ for Fillmore Central in the shot put, a mark bested only by Larmon’s 37-1 as the junior hung eight more points on the board for the Panthers with her runner-up finish.

Ellie Lockhart rounded out Fillmore Central’s individual scoring with a fourth-place effort in the pole vault. She also ran on the Panthers’ 4x800 relay, teaming with Hafer, Hallie Verhage and JaeLynn Gewecke to cross the line in 11:38.03, good for fourth ad four team points.

Exeter-Milligan’s lone win came in the triple jump, where Savana Krupicka leapt 33-11½ to edge out S-RC freshman Danica Watts by half an inch for the gold. She also scored in the 400, where she crossed the line sixth with a time of 1:04.29. The junior was responsible for 11 of the Timberwolves’ 17 points, with the rest coming from Jozie Kanode’s bronze finish in the pole vault as the senior made it up and over the bar at 9-6.

Kenzie Wruble scored for High Plains in both the long (15-3¼) and triple (32-7½) jumps, good for sixth and fourth place, respectively. Freshman Peyton Hofmann scored for the Storm in both the 1600 and pole vault, while Emily Ackerson (104-4) and Roberta Hines (90-8) finished third and sixth in the discus.

Rounding out the scoring was the High Plains 4x800 relay as Courtney Carlstrom, Peyton and Rylee Hofmann and Madi Zerr crossed the line in 12:46.05 to place fifth.

Cross County, High Plains and Exeter-Milligan will all be in action against the rest of the CRC field at Osceola on Saturday, while Fillmore Central heads south on Highway 81 to Hebron for the SNC meet, hosted by Thayer Central.

Team scores

1. Shelby-Rising City (SRC), 141; 2. David City (DC), 62; 3. East Butler (EB), 60; 4. Hastings St. Cecilia (HSC), 59; 5. Cross County (CC), 46; 6. Fillmore Central (FC), 36; 7. Sandy Creek (SC), 32; 8. Fullerton (FUL), 22; T-9. High Plains (HP), 17; T-9. Exeter-Milligan (EM), 17; 11. Osceola (OSC), 14; 12. Palmer (PAL), 13; 13. Harvard (HAR), 6

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 12.91; 5. Angie Schademann, FC, 13.88

200 – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 27.70; 3. Angie Schademann, FC, 29.10

400 – 1. Ava Larmon, SRC, 1:01.41; 6. Savana Krupicka, EM, 1:04.29

800 – 1. Emery Vargas, HSC, 2:33.93; 3. Ellasyn Pinkelman, CC, 2:38.42

1600 – 1. Alayna Vargas, HSC, 5:30.49; 6. Peyton Hofmann, HP, 6:24.42

3200 – 1. Angel Barnes, SRC, 12:35.18

100 Hurdles – 1. Liberty Baker, SRC, 15.05

300 Hurdles – 1. Haley Klement, EB, 50.34

4x100 – 1. SRC (Kadence Calahan, Liberty Baker, Kaylei Perry, Danica Watts), 52.89; 5. FC (Reyna Hafer, Carly Lukes, Kaili Head, Angie Schademann), 56.49

4x400 – 1. SRC (Alex Larmon, Ava Larmon, Danica Watts, Kadence Calahan), 4:20.12; 5. CC (Eden Peterson, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Lucy Berggren, Lilly Peterson), 4:47.07

4x800 – 1. SC (Ella Martin, Katelyn Pohlmeier, Paige Biltoft, Emma Fisher), 10:54.11; 3. CC (Ellasyn Pinkelman, Kaleena Nuttelman, Cheyenne Watts, Naima Ramirez), 11:30.27; 4. FC (Ellie Lockhart, Reyna Hafer, Hallie Verhage, JaeLynn Gewecke), 11:38.03; 5. HP (Courtney Carlstrom, Peyton Hofmann, Rylee Hofmann, Madi Zerr), 12:46.05

High Jump – 1. Marla Donahey, PAL, 5-1

Pole Vault – 1. Angie Schademann, FC, 10-6; 2. Kylee Krol, CC, 9-6; 3. Jozie Kanode, EM, 9-0; 4. Ellie Lockhart, FC, 7-0; 5. Peyton Hofmann, HP, 6-6

Long Jump – 1. Kambri Andel, DC, 16-5½; 3. Sarah Forsberg, CC, 15-11; 6. Kenzie Wruble, HP, 15-3¼

Triple Jump – 1. Savana Krupicka, EM, 33-11½; 3. Sarah Forsberg, CC, 33-6½; 4. Kenzie Wruble, HP, 32-7½

Discus – 1. Lilly Peterson, CC, 112-4; 3. Emily Ackerson, HP, 104-4; 6. Roberta Hines, HP, 90-8

Shot Put – 1. Ava Larmon, SRC, 37-1; 2. Kaili Head, FC, 33-9½; 5. Lilly Peterson, CC, 30-10