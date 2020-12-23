Shelby-Rising City defends home court in dominating win over High Plains

SHELBY – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team couldn’t get anything going Tuesday night as it faced the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on the road.

Shelby-Rising City improved to 2-4 on the season as it defended its home court with a dominating 72-16 win over the Storm.

The Huskies seemingly put the game away in the first eight minutes as they led 22-3 heading into the second quarter. Shelby-Rising City outscored High Plains 25-5 in the second stanza and held a 47-8 lead at halftime.

No statistics were available for either team.

High Plains stays winless at 0-5 and will try to turn the season around at the East Butler Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.