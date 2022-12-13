Shelby-RC protects their home dog pound with win over Heartland

SHELBY – Despite hitting just 3 of 34 shots over the first 24 minutes of Tuesday night’s game at Shelby-Rising City, the Heartland Huskies still had a chance to come away with a win.

Their chances, however, evaporated early in the fourth quarter as the hosts opened their lead from 22-13 through three quarters to 28-15 with 6:48 to play in the game.

SRC (3-2) was able to keep the Heartland girls from evening their record as they held on for the 36-22 win in non-conference hoops.

SRC was led in scoring by junior Ava Larmon who finished with a game-high 17 points and no teammate scored more than six points.

Both teams were as cold as ice in the early going as they combined to miss 39 shots in the first half and finished missing 74 in the game.

The host Huskies ended the game 11 of 46, while the Heartland girls also fired up 46 shots and hit seven.

SRC put up 15 3-pointers and did not have one fall until the fourth quarter. That was by Larmon when SRC went on a 6-2 run to open the fourth quarter.

Heartland missed all four 3-point attempts.

Heartland’s Hayden Mierau kept the Huskies in the game in the third quarter as she went 6 of 10 from the free throw line and led Heartland in scoring with 10 points. Senior Lilly Carr added four. The Heartland girls see their record dip to 1-3.

With all the missed shots the rebounding totals were high. SRC finished with 46 and Heartland had 37, 19 were unofficially offensive rebounds.

The two teams were nearly dead-even in the turnover department as the hosts had 20 and Heartland 19. SRC went 13 of 23 at the line and Heartland was 8 of 20.

Heartland (1-3) is back in action Friday night in Hebron taking on Thayer Central.

Heartland (1-3) 4 3 6 9-22

Shelby-RC (3-2) 8 6 8 14-36

HRT (22)-Goertzen 3, Mierau 10, Johnson 2, Carr 4, Oswald 3. Totals-7-46 (0-4) 8-20-22.

SRC (36)- Pinneo 6, Larmon 17, Walker 4, Watts 1, Perry 2, Carter 4, J. Bauers 2. Totals-11-46 (1-15) 13-23-36.