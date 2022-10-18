Shelby-RC erases seven point third set deficit to win 27-25

YORK – The Dorchester Longhorns were rolling in the third set up 21-14, but in the game of volleyball momentum can switch benches in a flick of a switch. That is what happened on Tuesday night to the Dorchester Longhorns. After a marathon win in the first set 31-29 by Dorchester, the Huskies fought back to win the second set 25-16.

Dorchester had just eight kills through the first two sets, but countered that deficit with a serve game that netted them eight aces in that span and 11 for the game.

On the other side of the net the Huskies never stopped pounding the ball as they racked up 36 kills, with seven of those coming in the latter stages of the third set.

The Huskies were led by four girls. Ava Larmon had 12, Liberty Baker added nine, Addison Theis chipped in with eight and Alex Larmon recorded six.

The Huskies finished with five aces and two blocks, both of those by Baker.

Dorchester had 15 total kills with Bailey Theis the team leader with five and Baylor Behrens added four.

The Longhorns were able to record 11 aces which was their bread n’ butter early. Jayana Duchek was the team leader with four, Behrens and Addison Lehr had two each.