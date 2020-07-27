BOELUS, Neb. – Officially, there wasn’t a Legion baseball state tournament in Nebraska this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors, that’s exactly how they treated the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tournament last Saturday and Sunday in Boelus.
The Rebels won all three of their games along the way to winning the tournament. SOS began the weekend with a wild win in extra innings over host DCB on Saturday, then knocked off Twin River in five innings in the semifinals and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the championship game on Sunday.
The Seniors, who improved their record to 13-3-1, have two more games scheduled, both at home in Shelby: Tuesday night against Tecumseh and Sunday afternoon against Twin River.
SOS Seniors 14, DCB 6 (8 innings)
After two losses to DCB in June, it felt good to get a win against the team from Dannebrog, Cairo and Boelus, said SOS coach Jeff Kuhnel. The Rebels had lost to DCB twice in the Silver Creek tournament in late June.
“It always seems to come down to the last few innings against DCB,” he said. That proved true on Saturday.
SOS held a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, but DCB rattled off three runs to tie the game and send it to extras.
“We had a little chat after that half inning,” Kuhnel said, “and the boys kind of took it to heart and weren’t going to lose.”
After the chat, SOS responded immediately and put the game away with an eight-run eighth inning to give it a 14-6 lead. RBIs from Jett Pinneo, Cooper Gierhan, Bailey and Grady Belt, Max and Mick Hoatson and Tanner Wood contributed to the scoring explosion.
Gierhan sealed the win on the mound by forcing three popups. Colin Wingard started the game and lasted four innings before Gierhan took over for the last four frames. Wingard struck out three batters against two walks while giving up three hits and one earned run. Gierhan gave up seven hits and three earned runs.
SOS outhit DCB 13-10 in the game and was led at the plate by Gierhan, who had a team-high three hits. Max Hoatson and Pierce Branting both had two hits. Pinneo, Gierhan, Max Hoatson and Grady Belt all had two RBIs.
DCB committed five errors while SOS committed two.
SOS Seniors 10, Twin River 0
Bailey Belt and his right arm carried the Rebels to the lopsided win over Twin River. The Shelby-Rising City product struck out seven batters while only giving up two hits in seven innings of scoreless work.
Belt’s control on the mound Sunday was impressive, Kuhnel said.
“He was huge. He was on fire and threw a lot of first-pitch strikes, which is big,” Kuhnel said of Belt. “You can throw a lot of different pitches when you get first-pitch strikes.”
After a scoreless first, SOS took a 2-0 edge after the third inning when Wood hit an RBI single in the second and Max Hoatson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third.
SOS ran away with the win by scoring twice in the fifth and six in the seventh.
The Rebels outhit Twin River 6-2 in the win and was led by Branting, who had three RBIs. Max Hoatson had the most hits on the team with two.
SOS 14, BDS 6 (five innings)
Grady Belt went 3 of 4 at the plate with four RBIs to lead the Rebels past BDS in five innings.
“Grady struggled in our first game, but then he lit it up. We had a lot of nice hits and good at-bats in that game,” Kuhnel said.
SOS scored four runs in the second, and after BDS tied the game at 4 in the top of the third, responded with a three-run bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead. During that bottom half of the frame, Grady Belt singled in Kyle Napier while the Rebels also scored on an error before Wood hit in Isaiah Zelasney with a sacrifice fly to center.
BDS cut its deficit to 7-6 in the fourth, but SOS rattled off a six-run fourth to build its lead to 13-6 thanks to a two-run double from Bailey Belt, a two-run bunt single from Grady Belt, and RBIs from Wood and Pinneo.
Napier and Wood both saw action on the mound. Napier threw 2 2/3 innings and struck out three with four walks while giving up four earned runs. Wood struck out one and gave up one earned run.
Outside of Grady Belt’s day at the plate, Wood chipped in with three RBIs while both Bailey Belt and Mick Hoatson each had two. Napier matched Grady Belt in the hit department with three.
SOS outhit BDS 13-9 in the game.
