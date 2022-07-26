Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels advance to final with win over BDS

Wood River denies UBC rematch with SOS

GENEVA - The Utica Beaver-Crossing Badgers came so close to earning a rematch with the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels, but Wood River held off a late UBC run and earned the 8-7 win.

In the first game on Monday night the BDS Seniors took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but that would be the only run they would score as SOS put the game away with a six-run sixth on their way to the 10-1 win.

That set up a rematch between Wood River, the No. 2 seed, and No.1 SOS at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

SOS had to defeat the Wood River Seniors twice to earn a spot in the Class C State Tournament which gets underway on Saturday in Wisner.

Wood River won an eight-inning contest on Sunday night with SOS by the final score of 8-5.

Wood River 8, UBC Badgers 7

The Wood River Seniors padded their advantage with a single run in the top of the seventh to open an 8-5 lead.

UBC wasted little time trying to mount a comeback as Lance Haberman doubled to open the seventh. When Ryan Payne reached on an error the Badgers had two runners on with no outs.

After a line out to center field, Samuel Payne was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a flyout to left, Jayden Hartshorn doubled in both Haberman and Payne cutting the Wood River lead to 8-7.

A ground out to first base ended the game and the Badgers’ season.

UBC scored four runs over the second and third innings to wipe out a 3-0 Wood River lead, but Wood River returned the favor with four runs over the fourth and fifth and led 7-5 going into the final inning.

UBC was led offensively by Hartshorn who was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a double. Haberman was 1 for 2 with a double and a run batted in. James Drake was 1 for 5 with an RBI and Payne was 1 for 2, also with an RBI. Christian Weber, Hartshorn and Payne each recorded a stolen base.

Drake pitched four innings, allowed five hits, seven runs and struck out three. Drake fought control as he recorded eight walks.

Wood River posted seven hits with Aiden Graves going 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base and Carson Thompson also with two hits. He lso led the team with three RBIs.

UBC’s defense committed four errors leading to five unearned runs.

SOS 10, BDS 1

The Rebel offense collected eight hits while the SOS pitching staff only allowed one hit to keep their season alive with a 10-1 win over the BDS Seniors.

At the plate, Mick Hoatson was 4 for 5 with a run scored and a double. Korbe Urkoski was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, four RBIs and one home run, while Colin Wingard was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored.

On the mound, Isaac Whitmore recorded the win with four innings of work and struck out three batters. In relief Braden Santos’ line score was clean with no hits and no runs.

In the sixth with a 4-1 lead, Urkoski and Wingard had RBI singles that put the game away. Two runs also scored on bases loaded walks.