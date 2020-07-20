BOELUS, Neb. – A couple wins on Saturday gave the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Juniors a chance at a tournament championship in Boelus last Sunday against Wood River, but the Rebels fell just short in a comeback attempt, losing 6-5 to claim runner-up.
The Juniors now sit at 13-3 this season following their 2-1 outing at the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tournament, which was comprised of host DCB, Twin River, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and SOS. The Juniors only have two games, both at home in Shelby, remaining on their schedule – next Tuesday against Tecumseh and Sunday, Aug. 2 against Twin River.
The SOS Seniors will travel to Boelus for a Seniors-only tournament this weekend. The Rebels are 10-3-1 heading into the tournament, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ends with games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Wood River 6, SOS Juniors 5
The Juniors trailed 3-0 after two innings and committed four errors in their game against Wood River – and yet, they still managed to have an opportunity to win at the end.
The Rebels cut their deficit to 3-2 after Grady Belt hit a pop fly to center that allowed the speedy Isaiah Zelasney to score from third base in the third inning, and Zelasney hit a single that scored Colton Kirby in the fourth.
Wood River responded well, though, and rattled off two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make its lead 5-2. SOS kept its foot on the gas and kept rallying, however.
Belt scored from third on a sacrifice fly to right from Pierce Branting in the fifth. The Rebels wound up tying the game at 5 in the sixth when Zelasney hit an RBI single to left and Belt hit a sac fly to center that scored Konner Batenhorst.
SOS didn’t get anything going in the top of the seventh, though, with a strikeout, ground out and pop out. Wood River took advantage of the scoreless half inning and won with a two-out walk-off single.
Both teams had seven hits in the game. SOS was led at the plate by Zelasney, who went 3 of 4 with two RBIs. Belt chipped in with two RBIs as well.
Branting, Zelasney and Mick Hoatson all saw action on the mound. Branting struck out two and walked four while Zelasney had two strikeouts and two walks. Hoatson recorded five strikeouts.
SOS Juniors 3, DCB 0
Colin Wingard led the Rebels to the win by throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings of baseball while striking out eight batters against just three walks. The righty from Shelby-Rising City High School gave up just one hit.
Wingard also gave his team a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third when he singled in Belt. Before that, the Rebels went up 1-0 when Hoatson hit a sac fly that scored Zelasney.
SOS plated one more run in the fifth when Branting scored on an error.
The Rebels outhit DCB 5-1. Zelasney, Branting, Belt, Wingard and Kirby all had one hit while Hoatson and Wingard had the only RBIs.
SOS Juniors 12, Overton 4 (5 innings)
The Rebels’ offense got going early against Overton, scoring six runs in the first inning along the way to the five-inning win. That stretch included Hoatson drilling a two-run single and Ceagen Watts pulling off a three-run inside-the-park home run.
SOS scored two runs in each of the next three innings to run away with the win. Andrew Dubas hit a couple two-run singles to lead the Rebels at the plate.
Batenhorst and Isaac Whitmore were both on the mound for SOS. Batenhorst threw three innings and struck out two batters with one walk while giving up six hits and two earned runs. Whitmore struck out three with four walks while giving up one earned run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.