SILVER CREEK – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors and Juniors ended their COVID-19-impacted 2020 Legion baseball summers with a bang on Tuesday night against Twin River in Silver Creek.
The Seniors won 12-7 while the Juniors only took five innings to earn a mercy-ruled 18-3 victory. The Seniors end their season with a record of 19-3-1 while the Juniors were 14-4.
SOS Seniors 12, Twin River 7
The Rebels racked up 13 hits in the win while holding Twin River to eight. SOS rattled off five runs in the first inning and four in the second to take a 9-5 edge early.
Twin River was held to just two runs the rest of the game, though, which allowed the SOS offense to add insurance runs – one in the third and two in the seventh.
Max Hoatson led the Rebels at the plate with four hits and three RBIs while Kyle Napier had three hits – one of which was a triple – and two RBIs. Both Grady Belt and Mick Hoatson recorded two RBIs to help lead their team to the win.
Max Hoatson started on the mound and threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while walking four batters with one strikeout. Mick Hoatson came in relief and lasted 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Bailey Belt finished the remaining 1 2/3 innings and struck out four batters against just two walks while holding Twin River scoreless as well.
SOS Juniors 18, Twin River 3
The SOS Juniors wasted little time getting to work against Twin River and took a 5-3 lead in the second inning.
The Rebels’ lead expanded to 10-3 shortly after in the third, however, as SOS tacked on six runs. The Juniors sealed the win and ended things early with a seven-run fifth. The Rebels were outhit in the game, 8-7, but Twin River’s defense didn’t help its cause with four errors.
Cohen Calahan led the Rebels’ offense with two hits and four RBIs while five others – Isaiah Zelasney, Colton Kirby, Kolton Neujahr, Andrew Dubas and Isaac Whitmore – all chipped in with one hit. Both Kirby and Wyatt Urban had two RBIs.
Konner Batenhorst threw four innings for the Rebels on the mound and struck out four while walking three. He gave up just three earned runs off seven hits. Neujahr pitched the final inning and struck out three batters.
