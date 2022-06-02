Seward tops UBC 4-1 to open the Cornerstone Junior Classic

YORK - The Utica Beaver-Crossing Badgers had a chance to make a statement in the top of the first, but Seward’s defense snuffed out their attempted steal of home and kept UBC off the board.

Seward in the meantime took advantage of three first inning Badger errors, took a 2-0 lead and went on to the 4-1 win in Thursday’s first round game of the York Cornerstone Juniors Classic at Levitt Stadium.

The score stayed at 2-0 until the top of the sixth when the Badgers got their first two runners on base on an error and stolen base by Devin Slawnyk and a single off the bat of Bryson Hornbacher that moved Slawnyk to third base.

Slawnyk scored on a wild pitch and Hornbacher was on third base with two outs.

That’s when the Badgers tried to steal home for the second time in the game and Seward catcher Cale Gardiner tagged Hornbacher with the third out.

In the top of the first, UBC had the bases loaded when Breckan Schluter was tagged out trying to steal a run.

Seward added to their 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth as Gardiner drove in one run with a SAC fly to left field and Kolton Loos singled to score a second run and make it 4-1.

Seward starter Conner Matzke worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and no runs while striking out seven and walking just three batters for the win.

In relief, Hunter Towle pitched 1 1/3, allowed one hit, one run earned and struck out five of the seven hitters he faced.

UBC starter Andy Drake went the distance giving up four hits. He recorded two strikeouts and walked three hitters. Drake allowed just two earned runs in taking the loss.

Seward will get the winner of the second game on Thursday night which featured the Hebron Juniors against the York Cornerstone King Juniors. That game would be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

UBC would play the loser of that game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday games feature Twin River vs. Aurora at 5:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. the SOS Rebels take on Lincoln Lutheran. The winners play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and the losers at 4 p.m.

Utica Beaver-Crossing 000 001 0-1 4 5

Seward 200 002 X-4 4 4