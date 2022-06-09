Seward Juniors roar back, down Cornerstone Kings 15-7

YORK – When the York Cornerstone Junior Kings took on Seward over the weekend at the Cornerstone Classic, six of the first seven Seward batters scored as the visitors rolled to an 18-4 win. In the rematch Wednesday evening in Seward, the Cornerstone Kings flipped the script with a seven-run first inning.

The early momentum didn’t last, however. Seward scored six runs in the second and six more in the third, closing the game with 15 unanswered runs to walk away with a 15-7 win.

York’s early outburst started after Cameron Logston drew a four-pitch walk and stole second. Wyatt Gartner drove him in on a ground ball single into left field before Kennan Dirks reached on an error and Rylan Kamler singled to center field, making it 2-0 with runners on the corners.

Landon Sterns reached via hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Tyler Howe, who cashed in with a two-run single to center field. Parker Andersen drew a walk before a wild pitch and a passed ball scored two more York runs to make it 6-0.

Collin Kotschwar reached on an error to bring home Andersen before Seward finally got out of the inning.

Staked to an early 7-0 lead, Sterns worked around a two-out single to keep Seward off the board in the bottom of the first, but York couldn’t add on to its lead in the second.

Seward rallied in the home half as a single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no outs. Sterns’ third walk of the inning forced in the home team’s first run, and an RBI single in the next at-bat scored another run and forced a pitching change.

Logston took the mound with the bases loaded and nobody out and promptly beaned the first batter he faced to make it 7-3. An error scored another run, and a one-out single drove in two more and cut the deficit to 7-6. Logston rallied and retired the next two batters to strand a pair of runners and keep the lead intact.

York failed to capitalize on a one-out single in the top of the third, and Seward plated six more runs in the bottom of the frame on two walks, a ground out and five consecutive singles to take a 12-7 lead heading to the fourth.

The Cornerstone Kings put a pair of runners on base but failed to bring anybody home for the third consecutive inning, and Seward tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth.

After a scoreless top of the fifth, Seward scored on a sac fly with two outs in the home half of the frame to make it 15-7 and enact the eight-run rule to end the game.

Offensively, York scored seven runs on five hits – all of them singles – but could not overcome Seward’s 15 runs on 11 hits.

Howe went 1-for-2 with a walk and drove in a pair of runs, Parker Friedrichsen singled in his lone plate appearance and Gartner, Sterns and Kamler each notched one hit to round out York’s offensive production.

Sterns allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in one-plus innings of work while earning a no-decision. Logston tossed three innings of relief to pick up the loss, allowing 10 runs – nine earned – on seven hits and three walks with a strikeout. Andersen retired two batters and gave up a run on one hit in the bottom of the fifth.