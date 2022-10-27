Seven weeks in, the NFL season is a mess

The 2022 NFL season is nearing the halfway point, and few things have gone according to form. Sure, Buffalo and Kansas City appear headed for a collision course in the AFC title game like many expected before the season, but outside of that it’s been one surprise after another.

Near the top of that list has to be the fact the Jets and Giants are a combined 11-3, though the Eagles being the league’s last remaining unbeaten team are also up there. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have played like Father Time has finally caught up to them, and both the Bucs and Packers are off to disappointing 3-4 starts.

And who could forget about Russell Wilson? With his offseason trade to Denver, narratives began forming. Freed from the shackles of Pete Carroll, conventional wisdom led many to think he was the missing piece to a Denver team that had been held back by subpar quarterback play. Seattle, meanwhile, appeared destined to be picking near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft after facing the prospect of playing an entire season with Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center.

To be fair, the Seahawks could still have a top pick in the upcoming draft – it just won’t be their own. “Chef Russ” has cooked up a 2-4 start to his time in Colorado (he missed the Broncos’ Week 7 loss with an injury) while throwing for just 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Under his control, the Denver offense has scored more than 17 points just once – a 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4.

While the Broncos occupy the AFC West basement, Seattle leads the NFC West with a 4-3 record behind a resurgent year from Smith. The journeyman quarterback is completing a career-high 73.5% of his passes for 1,712 yards while tossing 11 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Despite all of those early surprises, perhaps most shocking to me has been just how many teams are playing some bad football right now. Every team has at least one win, but eight are 2-5 or worse. A ninth, the Raiders, has two wins but hasn’t played seven games yet thanks to an early bye week.

To make matters worse, many of the three-win teams have looked less than inspiring for a majority of the season (looking at you, Packers, Bucs, Colts, Cardinals, Bears and Commanders).

Nowhere is this issue more apparent than it is in the NFC South, where Tampa Bay and Atlanta are both 3-4 and Carolina and New Orleans are 2-5. The Panthers have been so bad this season they’ve fired their coach and traded away their best offensive player, yet they’re 2-0 in the division and could sit atop the standings by week’s end if they win at Atlanta and the Bucs lose to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.

Halloween may be on Monday, but I can truly think of nothing more terrifying than the knowledge that one of these teams will host a playoff game at the end of the season.

World Series pick

The baseball season is nearing the end, as we’re down to the final two teams when the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are set to face off in the World Series. If you had asked me to name a potential World Series matchup that would interest me the least, this would have ranked pretty highly.

I like Dusty Baker and would be happy if he got a ring, but unlike other baseball fans who are still angry over the Astros’ cheating scandal in 2017, I’m simply indifferent to the organization. Outside of Baker as their manager, there is not one person within that organization that interests me one way or the other – though I will admit Justin Verlander’s resurgence on his way back from injury is impressive and that Yordan Alvarez is very good at hitting baseballs.

On the other side, I actually kind of like several of the Phillies’ players, but as a Braves fan I simply cannot physically bring myself to actively root for an NL East rival. I admit it would be pretty funny if the Astros lost the World Series to three different NL East teams in four years and none of them were the Mets.

Likewise, it would make me laugh if the year Sal Licata declared the NL East over in favor of the Mets on Memorial Day, the Braves won the division and the third-place Phillies won the World Series – but that doesn’t mean I’m cheering for it.

I’m not actively rooting for either team to win it this year, but at the end of the day someone must. I think that someone will be Houston in seven games.