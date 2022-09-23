Seven-run fifth leads Polk County to 11-3 win at Blue River

DAVID CITY – A close matchup turned into a blowout in the fifth inning on Thursday night as the Polk County Slammers scored seven times in the top of the fifth on their way to the 11-3 win over Blue River.

Up to the fifth the score was tied at 2-2. Blue River plated two in the first inning against Slammers starting pitcher Adrienne Waller, but Polk County drew even against Blue River starter Aubree Siffring with a run in each in the third and the fourth innings.

In the top of the fifth, Sierra Boden singled and both Savanna Boden and Lindee Kelley drew walks to load the bases.

Emma Recker singled to drive in two runs, and after Courtney Sunday was hit by a pitch the bases were loaded again. A single by Waller made it 6-2 and a two-out Kaleena Nuttelman single upped the score to 7-2. Kylee Krol singled in two more runs and the score was 9-2.

The Blue River Panthers trimmed the lead to 9-3, but the Slammers plated two more in the sixth and the Polk County defense held to end the game after six frames.

Polk County (18-8) finished with 11 hits. Recker led the way going 3 for 4 with two RBIs; Waller was 2 for 4 and drove in four runs; and both Krol and Nuttleman had two hits and two RBIs.

Blue River (16-9) had just four hits with two each against Sunday and Waller, who shared time on the mound. Waller allowed two hits and two runs and struck out two batters, while Sunday gave up two hits, one run and struck out one.

Polk County will be in Hastings today for the Adams Central invite at the USA Softball Complex.