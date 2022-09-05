Seven Dukes compete at Augustana Twilight Run

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The start of the Cross Country season for a lot of teams usually comes the weekend of the Labor Day Holiday in Sioux Falls, SD.

The York Dukes made their way to Yankton Trail Park where the boy’s field included 299 runners and the girls 356 runners.

The York girls were led to a 17th place finish out 26 teams by junior Kassidy Stuckey, who ran an impressive sixth-place finish with a time of 19:00.92.

“I was proud of the way Kassidy ran tonight. It may have been the best cross country race of her career,” Dukes head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “She ran very smart and ran hard. She moved up to third place with under a half mile to go but was unable to hold on to third over the final quarter mile. She ran about a minute faster than last year at this meet and beat the defending Class D State Champion.”

The meet champion was Ali Bainbridge of SF Lincoln High School and the team champion was Brandon Valley with a score of 103. The Dukes placed 17th with a team score of 453.

Along with Stuckey, freshman Naomi Renner was 123rd with a clocking of 22:06.89, in 136th place was sophomore Lainey Portwine with a time of 22:16.20, taking 173rd position was junior Emory Conrad with a 22:51.01 and rounding out the York runners was senior Cailey Faust with a 23:13.35 for 196th place.

“Overall, I thought that our girls competed very well. There were over 60 teams represented at the meet and our girls ran strong,” Rasmussen said. “It is a tough race if you don't get out fast. I thought our girls got out smart but got stuck behind some large packs. It is hard to move up in this race and they ran well to move up to where they finished.”

York had just two boys competing as senior Colin Pinneo was 44th with a time of 16:55.81 and senior Gabe Zarraga was 105th with a 17:38.59.

“Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga both had good races for the boys. Both improved a lot over last season,”. Rasmussen said. “I think both are going to improve a lot during the season and have been impressive in practice. Both should be towards the top of Class B by the end of the season.”

York did not figure in the team scoring which was won by Fremont High School with a score of 73. Another Nebraska school, Omaha Creighton Prep finished in fifth place.

York will be in action on Friday at the Aurora Cross Country Invite which gets underway around 4:30 at Poco Park in Aurora. The Fillmore Central Panthers will also be at Aurora.