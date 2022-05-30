Seven area athletes chosen for SCC all-star teams

YORK – Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepherd, two recent York graduates who played key roles in the Dukes’ state tournament berth this past season, will suit up together and take to the basketball court one more time in their prep careers.

The York duo was two of seven area athletes selected to participate in the Southeast Nebraska All-Star Games sponsored by Southeast Community College. Pohl and Shepherd are on the girls basketball roster for the Blue Team, where they will compete against Fillmore Central’s Abby Nichols and the Red Team.

A pair of area athletes were selected for the boys basketball all-star rosters. Trajan Arbuck of Heartland and Isaiah Lauby from Fillmore Central will team up for the Red Team.

Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen were crucial cogs in Exeter-Milligan’s trip to the state volleyball tournament last fall, but the former teammates will line up on opposite sides of the net for the SCC’s all-star game. Jansky was selected to the Blue Team, while Olsen will lace up her shoes for the Red.

Selections for the all-star rosters were chosen via nominations from southeast Nebraska coaches and screened by the coaching staffs for this year’s games. Over 80 high schools were eligible to nominate players, with unofficial boundaries coming at the Iowa-Nebraska-Missouri border to the east, Highway 81 to the west, the Kansas border to the south and Highways 2 and 6 to the north.

The all-star teams, known as the Blue and Red, were divided by Highway 77.

Action for the Southeast Nebraska All-Star Games begins on Friday, June 3 with the girls basketball game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. The volleyball game is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

All three games will be played at the Truman Center on the SCC campus in Beatrice.