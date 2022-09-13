Serving powers Cougars to sweep of Mustangs at home tri

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars opened their home tri in emphatic fashion Tuesday, moving to 5-0 on the season with a 25-8, 25-14 sweep over McCool Junction in the first match of the day.

“Our first set, really what got us the win was serving – and I would say it was the same for the second set,” Cougars head coach Emmie Noyd said. “We were aggressive at the service line and that’s been one of our focuses this season. It was good all around. Our hitters were all on. It was a solid match for us.”

The Mustangs hung around early, trailing just 11-6 in the opening set before Cross County rattled off 10 straight points and won 14 of the final 16 rallies overall to take the advantage in the match with a 25-8 win punctuated by seven aces.

McCool Junction again put up a fight in the second set, getting as close as 21-14 late, but the Cougars ripped off a 4-0 run to end it and break out the brooms.

Cross County finished with 20 kills for the match compared to nine for McCool Junction, but the Cougars’ biggest advantage came at the service line. Of the match’s 10 aces, nine went to Cross County.

Lilly Peterson paced the Cougars’ attack with a match-high six kills, while Jayden Fellows and Shyanne Anderson followed closely behind with four winners apiece. Bren Lembug tallied three kills, Bricelynn Larson recorded a pair and Sydney Hengelfelt rounded out the offense with one.

“That’s one of our strong suits as a team,” Noyd said of the balanced attack. “Everyone is a strong hitter, and it doesn’t matter who has an off night because we have five, six great hitters on the team. That’s crucial for our offense, and it’s really hard for teams to read on too because everyone’s on, everyone’s available, everyone’s dangerous.”

Shelby Bandt led McCool Junction with four kills, while Josey Vodicka and McKenna Yates chipped in a pair of winners each. The Mustangs’ other kill went to Kaeli Meehan.

At the service line, Peterson, Anderson and Lemburg each crushed three aces to lead Cross County, while Morgan Thieman had the only McCool Junction ace.

The only block of the match for either team was a solo rejection from Fellows.

Both Cross County and McCool Junction took the court a second time Tuesday to face off against Osceola. Results of those matches will run in Thursday’s paper.