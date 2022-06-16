Sertoma 8-man game has strong local influence

HASTINGS - The 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football game will be played Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College at the Tom Osborne Sports Complex.

This will be the 45th edition of the game and will feature 48 of the best 8-man football players from across the state, including four from the York News-Times coverage area.

The Cross County Cougars will have two players in both Damon Mickey and Carter Seim. They will join Heartland’s Kale Wetjen and Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Christian Weber.

The Cougars finished runner-up in Class D1 to Howells-Dodge in the championship game at Memorial Stadium last November. H-D head coach Mike Speirs and Luke Dobbins, along with Mike Hassler of Wakefield and Brett Scheiding of Tri-County will lead the East team.

The head coach of the West will be Josh Deines from Sandhills-Thedford assisted by Dustin Kronhofman from Arapahoe, Andy Seamann of Brady and Kolby Hamilton of Maywood-Hayes Center.