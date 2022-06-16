 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sertoma 8-man game has strong local influence

  • Updated
  • 0

HASTINGS - The 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football game will be played Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College at the Tom Osborne Sports Complex.

This will be the 45th edition of the game and will feature 48 of the best 8-man football players from across the state, including four from the York News-Times coverage area.

The Cross County Cougars will have two players in both Damon Mickey and Carter Seim. They will join Heartland’s Kale Wetjen and Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Christian Weber.

The Cougars finished runner-up in Class D1 to Howells-Dodge in the championship game at Memorial Stadium last November. H-D head coach Mike Speirs and Luke Dobbins, along with Mike Hassler of Wakefield and Brett Scheiding of Tri-County will lead the East team.

The head coach of the West will be Josh Deines from Sandhills-Thedford assisted by Dustin Kronhofman from Arapahoe, Andy Seamann of Brady and Kolby Hamilton of Maywood-Hayes Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News