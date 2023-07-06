YORK – A little over a week ago the Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors defended their home field with a 12-5 win over the York Cornerstone Senior Kings.

On Wednesday night the Kings had the Valpo crew over for a rematch at Levitt Stadium and York evened the season series with a 3-2 win scoring the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Both teams faltered some on defense with Valparaiso committing four errors which led to two unearned runs, while York was charted with two errors and allowed one unearned run.

York starter Trey Richert pitched all but the seventh inning as he allowed four hits, two runs and struckout seven in recording the win. In relief Trevor Vodicka struckout the side in the seventh, but did walk one batter and allowed one hit in throwing 15 pitches to record the save.

Valparaiso’s Kyle Peterson went the distance throwing 99 pitches with 62 recorded as strikes. He allowed just one earned run and struckout two.

On offense the Kings picked up eight hits against Peterson with Noah Jones, Richert and Vodicka accounting for two hits each. The only extra base hit was credited to Richert and that was a double.

Peterson not only had a strong pitching performance, he belted three hits in four at bats and scored one run.

In the bottom of the first, Collin Kotschwar knocked in the Kings first run, but Valparaiso took a 2-1 lead scoring a run in each the second and the third frames.

In the bottom of the third, Kotschwar walked and advanced to second with one out on a Vodicka single. After Anthony White singled to load the bases, a two out error on the Valpo defense allowed Vodicka to score the tying run.

In the sixth, another Post 371 error and a two out Richert double scored what would prove to be the game-winning run with two outs.

York is now 15-10 on the year and has a big weekend of baseball ahead at the Springfield Tournament.

They open action today at 10 a.m. against First National Bank of Johnson Auburn Seniors and at 12:30 p.m. take the field against Springfield Post 143 Seniors.

They are back in Springfield on Saturday for a 10 a.m. first pitch against Chick-Fil-A.

The Kings are also scheduled for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday and Sunday against opponents to be named later.

Valparaiso (5-8) 011 000 0-2 5 4

York Kings (15-10) 101 001 x-3 8 2