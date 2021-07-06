Senior Kings tripped up 8-1 by SOS

OSCEOLA - The far right column of the box score in Monday night’s game between the York Cornerstone Senior Kings and the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg (SOS) Rebels tells the story.

The York King defense committed eight errors leading to 12 unearned runs in their 17-4 five inning loss in Osceola on Monday night.

Both teams scored three runs in their half of the first, but after that the York offense produced one more run while the SOS Rebels scored five in the second and put an exclamation point on the proceedings with a nine-run fourth.

York had just five hits in the loss as Jonah Barrow was 2-3 with two RBIs, both of those coming in the top of the first, while Caleb Sahling was 2-2 with his run batted in coming in the first frame.

The only other hit came off the bat of Garrett Bonnell.

Three players had multi hit games for the Rebels. Isaiah Zelasney was 3-3 with a home run in the fourth inning, drove in five runs and stole three bases.

Picking up two hit was Shayne Lundstrom with a double; two runs scored and one RBI. Mick Hoatson was 2-3 with a double, crossed home plate four times and had one run batted in.

The Rebels recorded nine stolen bases in the win.