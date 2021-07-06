Senior Kings tripped up 8-1 by SOS

OSCEOLA - The far right column of the box score in Monday night’s game between the York Cornerstone Senior Kings and the Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg (SOS) Rebels tells the story.
The York King defense committed eight errors leading to 12 unearned runs in their 17-4 five inning loss in Osceola on Monday night.
Both teams scored three runs in their half of the first, but after that the York offense produced one more run while the SOS Rebels scored five in the second and put an exclamation point on the proceedings with a nine-run fourth.
York had just five hits in the loss as Jonah Barrow was 2-3 with two RBIs, both of those coming in the top of the first, while Caleb Sahling was 2-2 with his run batted in coming in the first frame.
The only other hit came off the bat of Garrett Bonnell.
Three players had multi hit games for the Rebels. Isaiah Zelasney was 3-3 with a home run in the fourth inning, drove in five runs and stole three bases.
Picking up two hit was Shayne Lundstrom with a double; two runs scored and one RBI. Mick Hoatson was 2-3 with a double, crossed home plate four times and had one run batted in.
The Rebels recorded nine stolen bases in the win.
On the mound, Pierce Branting picked up the win as he worked three innings; allowed four hits and four runs, all earned, and walked four. In relief, Hoatson allowed one hit and one strikeout in two innings on the mound.
Barrow didn’t get much help from his defense as he gave up eight hits; 13 runs, just five earned and he had one K.
York will host the Lincoln Lutheran Dogs tonight at 7 p.m. and travel to Crete on Sunday at Tuxedo Park for a 3 p.m. game.
Next weekend the Cornerstone Seniors will play in the Springfield Tournament and will take on the Auburn varsity at 4:30 p.m. Friday. They will also have games Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Minden First Bank, Sunday at 4:30 p.m. against Lincoln Christian and later in the day against Springfield.
Their Class B Area 4 District Tournament will be played at Fairbury and gets underway Friday, July 23.
York Kings 301 00-4 5 8
SOS Rebels 350 9x-17 10 1
WP-Pierce Branting P- Jonah Barrow