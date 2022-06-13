Senior Kings trip twice on baseball diamond

CRETE – Fresh off a 6-4 victory over Wilber on Friday evening, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings returned to the diamond for the second day of tournament action in Crete on Saturday. York dropped the first tilt of the day against Nemaha 10-3 before closing the weekend with an 8-1 loss against Malcolm.

Nemaha 10, York 3

Nemaha piled on early against York starter Trey Richert, taking an 8-0 lead to the bottom of the second inning. The Cornerstone Kings chipped away at the deficit with runs in the second, third and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough to crawl out of the early hole in a 10-3 loss.

Offensively, York racked up three runs on seven hits, led by a 2-for-3 performance from Trevor Vodicka. Caleb Sahling went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a single, while Isaac Stark doubled and walked in a hit two plate appearances. Stark also scored two of the Cornerstone Kings’ three runs.

Richert took the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs on six hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts over three innings of work. However, Richert’s defense did not help his cause, as six of his nine runs allowed were unearned due to four York errors.

Noah Jones allowed a run on three hits and a walk while fanning a pair of batters in two innings of relief. Sahling pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and struck out one Nemaha hitter.

Malcolm 8, York 1

Over the middle four innings, York played Malcolm fairly evenly, allowing just two runs while scoring one of their own. Unfortunately for the Cornerstone Kings, three-run Malcolm outbursts in the first and sixth innings were too much to overcome in an 8-1 defeat.

Malcolm mashed 13 hits – including five doubles – compared to just five singles for York at the plate. Vodicka drove in the Cornerstone Kings’ only run on an RBI single in the top of the fifth, while Richert, Garrett Bonnell, Cameron Logston and Dakota Brown notched York’s other hits.

Stark took the mound and earned the loss, allowing five runs on 11 hits and two walks with six punchouts in five innings. Jones pitched one inning of relief and allowed three runs – two earned – on a pair of hits with one ‘K.’