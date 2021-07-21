Senior KIngs handle Twin River at Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK - The offense pounded out 16 hits and after a shaky start on the road against Twin River, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings ended their six-game slide with a 16-7, six-inning win Monday night.
Up until then the Kings had lost six-games in a row and were facing their final chance to build some momentum as they head to Fairbury on Friday to open Class B Area 1 District action.
York scored early posting a four run top of the first behind RBI doubles from both Jonah Barrow and Creighton Hirschfeld.
But the Kings’ defense could not hold the lead for starter Bradyn Glebe who gave up four runs in the bottom of the first on three Titan hits; three York errors and a pair of wild pitches. Of the four Twin River runs, only one was earned.
Glebe would go on to post the win as he worked three full innings; allowed four hits, four runs and struck out five batters. Barrow cleaned up the final three frames with three hits; three runs and two Ks.
York added two more in the second and another four spot in the third to open a 10-4 lead.
The Kings pushed the lead to 11-4, before the hosts bounced back to make it 11-7 through four innings.
York scored three times in the fifth and added two more insurance runs in the sixth to improve their season record to 11-19 on the year.
Leading the offense was Reid Heidtbrink who was 4 for 5 with one run scored and two batted in. Heidtbrink had one extra base hit and that was a double.
Picking up three hits was Trey Richert as three’s were wild in his line score. He was 3 for 3 at the plate, scored three runs and drove in three more.
Registering two hits each were Noah Jones, Barrow and Cameron Logston.
Twin River finished with seven hits led by Caden Jenkinson and Norman Grothe with two hits each, while Preston Gembica was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
The Titans used a different pitcher each inning as both teams tried to preserve arms for the upcoming district tournament.
York 424 132-16 16 3
Twin River 400 300- 7 7 5