Senior KIngs handle Twin River at Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK - The offense pounded out 16 hits and after a shaky start on the road against Twin River, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings ended their six-game slide with a 16-7, six-inning win Monday night.

Up until then the Kings had lost six-games in a row and were facing their final chance to build some momentum as they head to Fairbury on Friday to open Class B Area 1 District action.

York scored early posting a four run top of the first behind RBI doubles from both Jonah Barrow and Creighton Hirschfeld.

But the Kings’ defense could not hold the lead for starter Bradyn Glebe who gave up four runs in the bottom of the first on three Titan hits; three York errors and a pair of wild pitches. Of the four Twin River runs, only one was earned.

Glebe would go on to post the win as he worked three full innings; allowed four hits, four runs and struck out five batters. Barrow cleaned up the final three frames with three hits; three runs and two Ks.

York added two more in the second and another four spot in the third to open a 10-4 lead.

The Kings pushed the lead to 11-4, before the hosts bounced back to make it 11-7 through four innings.