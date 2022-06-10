Senior Kings fend off Wilber 6-4

York’s three-run sixth inning proves decisive

CRETE – After four innings, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings led 3-0 before Wilber rallied to tie the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. York tacked on three runs of its own in the home half to regain the lead and held off Wilber in the seventh to walk away with a 6-4 win Friday afternoon.

Early on, the game resembled a classic pitcher’s duel with both sides trading zeros for two innings.

After a scoreless top of the third, York broke through in the bottom of the frame. A one-out double from Noah Jones started the rally, and Isaac Stark followed up by beating out an infield single to place runners on the corners for Garrett Bonnell.

The catcher delivered, lifting a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly after Stark beat the throw to third base to avoid a double play. Marshall McCarthy then knocked in Stark on an RBI double to right field, giving the Cornerstone Kings an early 2-0 lead.

York pitcher Trevor Vodicka worked around a leadoff hit-by-pitch to keep Wilber off the board in the fourth, and the Cornerstone Kings’ offense went right back to work.

Cameron Logston drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the inning and stole second base, but back-to-back strikeouts appeared to end the threat.

However, Jones lifted a fly ball to right field and the Wilber fielder couldn’t come down with the catch, allowing Logston to scamper home on the play and make it 3-0 York.

Vodicka worked around a leadoff single in the top of the fifth, but the Cornerstone Kings couldn’t extend their lead and Wilber finally got to the York starter in the sixth.

The hurler beaned the leadoff man but rebounded to pick up the first out in a rundown on a pickoff play, then struck out the next batter for the second out. However, a hit batsmen, balk and RBI single finally got Wilber on the board and cut the lead to two runs.

Vodicka appeared to get out of the inning in the next at bat, as center fielder Trey Richert fired a strike to third base after a single and appeared to catch the runner trying to advance to third, but the umpires ruled Wilber’s runner was safe.

The visitors cashed in, recording a single and double to tie the game at three and put two runners in scoring position. However, Vodicka induced a fly ball to Richert in center field for the final out to preserve the tie.

Richert then led off the home half of the sixth with a single on a line drive to center field and stole second. Logston drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on, and Dakota Brown laid down a perfect bunt to move them to second and third with one out.

After a strikeout, Jones stepped to the plate with two down and hammered a hard ground ball to third base, where the Wilber fielder rushed the throw and the first baseman couldn’t corral the ball.

Both Richert and Logston raced home to break the tie, and Stark capitalized on the error by crushing an RBI double to center field, extending the lead to 6-3.

Wilber got one run across in the top of the seventh, but reliever Caleb Sahling shut down the threat to preserve the win and pick up the save.

York managed six runs on seven hits, led by a pair of 2-for-3 days from Stark and Vodicka. Logston went 0-for-1 but drew a pair of walks, while Bonnell, Stark and McCarthy each drove in a run.

Vodicka pitched well to earn the win, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts over six innings of work. Sahling allowed a run in the seventh inning after beaning the leadoff man but rebounded to record three consecutive groundouts and earn the save.