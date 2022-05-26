Senior Kings drop season openers in Legion baseball

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings opened their Legion season earlier this week with games against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday and Utica/Beaver Crossing on Monday. Despite missing some players due to state track and state golf, the young York Seniors put up a fight in both contests before ultimately falling short.

SOS 7, York 5

The Cornerstone Kings raced out to an early lead thanks to a five-run top of the first. Noah Jones singled to left field in the first at-bat of the game and Trey Richert drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for Garrett Bonnell. The catcher delivered, lacing a line drive into center field for a two-RBI single to open the scoring.

After a strikeout, Isaac Stark and Parker Andersen drew back-to-back walks to load the bases for Carter Culotta. Culotta grounded out to third but drove in the third York run as Bonnell scored on the play.

With two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, Cameron Logston smacked a single into right field to make it 4-0 in favor of the Kings.

York then got aggressive on the base paths, as Logston swiped second base and Andersen slid safely home for the fifth Kings run. Logston advanced to third on the play and Dakota Brown drew a walk to put runners on the corners but got picked off at first base to end the inning.

SOS got a pair of runs back in the home half of the first thanks to a leadoff triple from Shayden Lundstrom and a two-out, two-RBI double to center field off the bat of Wyatt Urban.

After a hit batsman loaded the bases, Lundstrom struck out the next hitter to strand a trio of runners and keep the York lead at three.

The Kings threatened in the top of the third after a one-out double from Stark and a four-pitch walk to Andersen put a pair of runners on. Culotta then doubled, but Stark was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the inning and Logston struck out to end the scoring chance.

SOS cut the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the frame thanks to a York error and an RBI double, but Richert got Isaiah Zelasney to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Jones and Bonnell drew walks in the top of the fourth and Trevor Vodicka singled to load the bases with two outs for Stark, but the centerfielder struck out to end the inning and leave the bases juiced.

After Richert tossed a scoreless bottom of the fourth, the Kings again loaded the bases in the top of the fifth on singles from Culotta and Jones and a Logston walk. However, Richert struck out to end the threat.

Stark took the mound in relief of Richert for the bottom of the fifth and beaned the first batter he faced but bounced back to retire the next two hitters. With two outs and a runner on first, however, Stark walked the next three batters to force in a run.

In the next at-bat, Mick Hoatson ripped a line drive past Jones at third base for a two-run double as SOS took its first lead of the game, 6-5.

York put a pair of runners on base in the top of the sixth but couldn’t cash in on singles from Bonnell and Stark, and SOS added another run in the home half of the inning to extend its lead to 7-5.

Logston flew out to center field to lead off the top of the seventh, but Collin Kotschwar and Jones notched back-to-back singles. Richert struck out and Bonnell singled to load the bases for Vodicka with two outs, but Kotschwar got picked off at third to end the ballgame.

Jones and Bonnell paced the Kings offensively with a pair of 3-for-4 nights at the plate. Both also drew a walk, and Bonnell drove in two of York’s five runs. Stark went 2-for-3 and drew a walk, while Culotta notched a double and single in his four trips to the plate.

Vodicka, Logston and Kotschwar added one hit apiece as the Kings outhit SOS 13-7 and Andersen drew a pair of walks, but it wasn’t enough to emerge with the win.

Despite nearly doubling up SOS in the hits department, York struck out 13 times and left the bases loaded in three of seven innings, two factors that proved costly in a 7-5 game.

Richert pitched four innings of five-hit ball and allowed three runs – two earned – with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Stark took the loss for the Kings, allowing four runs on two hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work. Jones faced one batter and retired him on one pitch to end the sixth inning.

UBC 7, York 4

The Kings returned to the diamond Monday for a road tilt against UBC and again found offense early. Jones opened the game with a leadoff double to right field and Richert followed by crushing an RBI triple to right field, giving York an early 1-0 lead.

Bonnell ripped a ground ball into center field for an RBI single and York led 2-0 three batters into the game. With one out, Kennan Dirks singled and Logston was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Culotta. The first baseman grounded out to second but drove in the third run of the game in the process.

Vodicka took the mound for the Kings in the bottom of the first and recorded two quick outs but then gave up a pair of walks and a two-run single as UBC cut the deficit to one run before York got out of the inning.

UBC tied the game at three in the bottom of the third thanks to a pair of singles, but the Kings responded in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch and Richert doubled, but Jones was thrown out at third for the second out of the inning. Bonnell stepped to the plate and ripped a double to center field, scoring Richert and putting York back in front 4-3.

The Kings carried their one-run cushion into the bottom of the fifth, where UBC scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead thanks to four singles and a double.

York went down in order in both the sixth and seventh innings as UBC emerged with the three-run win. The Kings scored four runs on nine hits but allowed seven runs on 11 hits as they dropped to 0-2.

Bonnell went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs, while Richert and Vodicka each went 2-for-4. Jones and Dirks added one hit apiece. Despite going hitless, Culotta and Logston each drew a walk for York.

Vodicka took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Jones pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as he fanned three batters and scattered three hits and a walk.

The Kings return to action on Friday, when they welcome Geneva to Levitt Stadium. York also hosts Albion and Central City in a Saturday doubleheader and Columbus on Sunday night.