Senior Kings beach Landsharks 9-2 in York

Cornerstone Kings starter Richert tosses 100-plus pitches in win

YORK - The York Cornerstone Senior Kings are scheduled to play seven games over the next 12 days. That schedule started Tuesday night in York against the Fairbury Landsharks.

The teams were originally scheduled to play a double-header, but that turned into one seven-inning game with no time limit.

Following the completion of those seven games, the Kings will host the Class B Area 4 District tournament starting Friday, July 22.

The Kings went into the game Tuesday night at Levitt Stadium with a record of 8-15, looking to get things shored up both offensively and defensively before the Area 4 tournament.

The Kings got an ironman performance on the bump from Trey Richert who tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowed just five hits and two runs, both earned. Richert threw 106 pitches with 64 in the strike zone and he recorded seven strikeouts.

He was lifted in the top of the seventh for Isaac Stark who inherited runners at first and second. Stark faced two batters and retired both striking out the final batter to cap the win.

York was actually out-hit in the game six to four, but used a two-run first inning single off the bat of Garrett Bonnell and a third inning two-run single from Richert for all the runs they would need.

The other two hits in the win came from Trevor Vodicka and Stark. The Kings made good use of seven walks issued by Landshark pitchers and three errors leading to four unearned runs.

York (9-15) will look to keep the run going when they travel to Lexington on Sunday for a double header.

Fairbury 000 020 0-2 6 3

York SR. Kings 204 102 x-9 4 1