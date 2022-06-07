Senior Josi Noble shined bright for Cougars over three sports seasons

The Cougars’ three-sport star in Athlete of the Year discussion after strong years in track, basketball and volleyball

NOTE: This is the third of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Two installments will run each day through the 11th of June in advance of the planned presentation of the awards on June 13 which was moved up from the original date of the 20th. The only requirement for Athlete of the Year consideration is that the athlete must have participated in three sports during the school year.

STROMSBURG - In 2021, Josi Noble punched a ticket to the Class C State Track and Field Championships at Omaha in four events, creating lofty expectations for her senior season this spring.

“I keep telling myself the person in the lane next to me, I’ve got to beat them,” Noble said after the 2021 district meet at Wood River. “I hate to lose, so that’s really what keeps me going.”

That mindset served Noble well this spring, as the Cross County standout delivered on lofty preseason expectations, qualifying for state in three events and medaling twice in Omaha.

In the triple jump, the Cougar senior leapt 34-8¾ to place eighth. She clocked in at 1:00.83 in the 400 to cap her prep career with a sixth-place medal.

In addition to her success in Omaha, Noble won district titles in the triple jump and 400. At the CRC meet in early May, Noble claimed the conference crown in the triple jump and 400 and took silver in the 200 and 300 hurdles to win the Gayle Arnett award for athlete of the week for the second consecutive year.

Noble finished the year with the best marks among area leaders in the triple jump (36-6½) and 400 (1:00.04) and the second-best time in the 200 (26.51 seconds) and 300 hurdles (49.13 seconds).

Noble’s strongest season came on the track in the spring, but the senior also played a key role for Cross County on the basketball court. She poured in a season-high 20 points to pair with seven steals in a win over McCool Junction to open the season, one of five games in which the senior scored at least 10 points.

Her intensity and effort on the hardwood proved crucial for the Cougars as they won their third straight CRC crown and finished just short of a district finals berth on wild card points.

“The hustle and toughness that she played with on both ends of the floor is something that you can’t coach into a person,” Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said at the end of the season. “For the last three years she drew the defensive assignment of our opponent’s top guards. Offensively, she was great at putting her head down and getting to the hoop. Her willingness to get on the floor or take a charge were great ways of bringing energy to our team.”

Noble averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 steals, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior while shooting 42% from the floor and 60% at the charity stripe. She earned first-team all-CRC and YNT all-area honors in addition to Class D-1 all-state honorable mention from both major Nebraska newspapers.

Last fall, Noble played volleyball for Cross County after competing in softball her first three years of high school. The libero finished the year with one kill, eight assists, 10 aces, 177 digs and 191 serve receives.

During her senior season – much like her previous three years – Noble brought undeniable effort, passion and intensity to everything she did for the Cougars on the track, basketball hardwood and volleyball court. In the fall, Noble will take that work ethic to Concordia, where she’ll compete for the Bulldogs’ track and field team.

“Josi never backed down from a challenge, whether it was in a game, practice or in the weight room,” Boshart said at the end of the basketball season. “To say she’ll be missed in our program would be an understatement.”