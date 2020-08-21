Seim’s five touchdowns lead No. 2 Cross County to lopsided win

BLUE HILL, Neb. — After a long and strange offseason, football was finally played in Nebraska.

And the Cross County Cougars, who traveled to Blue Hill on Friday night to take on the Bobcats in an eight-man week zero matchup, didn’t waste much time finding the end zone.

Cross County’s big offensive line, led by four-year starter Lincoln Kelley at guard, paved the way for junior running back Carter Seim, who rushed for five touchdowns along the way to a 70-12 rout in south central Nebraska. Seim’s scoring runs were unofficially of 19, 66, 5, 43 and 36 yards.

The O-line played well, Cougars head coach Hayden DeLano said after the game, but it could’ve been better.

“The offensive line played really well, but I’ll be honest — they’re in trouble a little bit. It wasn’t what we expected,” DeLano said. “We’re out of game shape and it was painfully obvious, and that’s my fault. We have to clean some things up, but they communicated really well and that’s what we were talking about as coaches. They knew what to do, but there were some first-game jitters.

“There’s going to be a lot that we see on film where we’ll say, ‘OK, Carter did this for you,’ or ‘Isaac (Noyd) did this for you.’ We gotta fix those but we are happy with them.”