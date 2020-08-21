Seim’s five touchdowns lead No. 2 Cross County to lopsided win

BLUE HILL, Neb. — After a long and strange offseason, football was finally played in Nebraska.
And the Cross County Cougars, who traveled to Blue Hill on Friday night to take on the Bobcats in an eight-man week zero matchup, didn’t waste much time finding the end zone.
Cross County’s big offensive line, led by four-year starter Lincoln Kelley at guard, paved the way for junior running back Carter Seim, who rushed for five touchdowns along the way to a 70-12 rout in south central Nebraska. Seim’s scoring runs were unofficially of 19, 66, 5, 43 and 36 yards.
The O-line played well, Cougars head coach Hayden DeLano said after the game, but it could’ve been better.
“The offensive line played really well, but I’ll be honest — they’re in trouble a little bit. It wasn’t what we expected,” DeLano said. “We’re out of game shape and it was painfully obvious, and that’s my fault. We have to clean some things up, but they communicated really well and that’s what we were talking about as coaches. They knew what to do, but there were some first-game jitters.
“There’s going to be a lot that we see on film where we’ll say, ‘OK, Carter did this for you,’ or ‘Isaac (Noyd) did this for you.’ We gotta fix those but we are happy with them.”
Cross County, which came into the game No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class D-1 preseason ratings, scored on five of its six drives in the first half, which resulted in a 38-12 halftime lead. The only drive the Cougars didn’t score on in the first half was because of a lost fumble.
On the other side of the ball, the Cougars’ defense was stout, holding the Bobcats to just 127 total yards, 21 of which were rushing. Blue Hill found a bit of success in the first half with a touchdown pass and a 4-yard scoring run, but that’s all the Bobcats could muster.
“We played aggressive, but again, we were out of shape,” DeLano said of his defense. “We were downhill and focused on the run. We had a senior who knows better get lost in coverage, then we had a penalty that went against us, and they just made some great catches. Overall though, we flew to the ball. It wasn’t a one-man show with Carter Seim or Damon Mickey, it was everybody. We’re pleased with that.”
Cross County outscored Blue Hill 32-0 in the third quarter to seal the win.
Seim wasn’t the only runner that gave Blue Hill’s defense problems. Both Isaac Noyd — who’s a returning 1,000-yard rusher like Seim — and Christian Rystrom rumbled in for touchdowns of 39 and 14 yards, respectively. Unofficially, Cross County rushed for 471 yards with Seim racking up 234 on 14 carries while Noyd had 138 on 13 touches.
The Cougars’ sights are now set on Leigh, Neb., where the preseason No. 1-rated Clarkson/Leigh Patriots await for an early-season battle between two of the top-rated teams in D-1 next Friday. It’ll be the season-opener for Clarkson/Leigh and its highly-touted senior running back/safety, Tommy McEvoy, who’s getting Division I attention despite missing his junior season with an ACL tear.
“That’s what Nebraska high school football is about,” DeLano said of next week’s game. “He’s (McEvoy) a phenomenal player and the rest of his team deserves as much credit — they’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong, they’re extremely well-coached and I think that’s what God intended when he made high school football — No. 1 and No. 2 at a great place with great tradition. We’re looking forward to it.”
Cross County (1-0) 16 22 32 0 — 70
At Blue Hill (0-1) 6 6 0 0 — 12
CC: Christian Rystrom 14 run (Carter Seim run)
CC: Seim 19 run (Rystrom run)
BH: McLayne Seeman 3 pass from MJ Coffey (run fail)
CC: Seim 66 run (run fail)
BH: Jake Bonifas 4 run (run fail)
CC: Cory Hollinger 11 pass from Haiden Hild (Rystrom run)
CC: Seim 5 run (Seim run)
CC: Seim 43 run (Isaac Noyd run)
CC: Noyd 39 run (Noyd catch from Shayden Lundstrom)
CC: Seim 36 run (Ashton Seim run)
CC: Jackson Lindburg run (Izaac Dickey run)