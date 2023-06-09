NOTE: This is the fourth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

YORK – York’s boys sports teams experienced a lot of success this season, with the Dukes hosting (and winning) a first-round Class B football playoff game, reaching the state semifinals in basketball after upsetting 3-seed Scottsbluff in the quarters and, most recently, taking home the Class B state golf title after beating favored Norris for the second time in as many weeks at Monument Shadows in Gering.

One common factor in all three seasons was the presence of senior Ryan Seevers, who quarterbacked the Dukes on the gridiron, led the team in scoring on the hardwood and posted York’s best finish at state golf, where he tied for third.

“Growing up playing sports I always dreamed of winning a state championship,” he said after the golf season. “After going through the four years of the other sports and three of golf and not getting one put more pressure on me this year, so it was awesome to come out with a gold medal.”

Seevers was a dual threat for York in the pocket during the fall, as he led the Dukes to a 7-4 record, the No. 7 seed in the Class B field and a home playoff win over Seward during the football season.

On the gridiron, Seevers completed 57.3% of his passes (114 of 199) for 1,368 yards with nine touchdowns against six interceptions. He also ran for 380 yards with another five scores on the ground as he earned York News-Times all-area honorable mention.

After falling one game short of a state tournament appearance in 2022, Seevers helped York basketball get over the hump this winter and reach the Class B semis as he poured in a team-high 15.3 points per game, the third-best mark among area leaders. He also averaged 3.3 boards and 2.5 assists a night.

The senior shot 53.1% (138 of 260) from the floor and canned 25 of 83 3-pointers for a 30.1% clip from beyond the arc; he was also the area’s eighth-most efficient foul shooter as he connected on 70.5% (67 of 95) of his chances from the charity stripe.

Seevers netted a season-high 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting in a December win over Adams Central and eclipsed 20 points in seven games and tallied a team-high 18 points in the semifinal loss to Platteview.

“Ryan was a hard worker and a very good shooter,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said after the season. “He also led the team in charges taken over the course of the year.”

For his performance on the hardwood, Seevers was a first-team all-Central Conference pick, a YNT all-area co-captain and a Class B second-team all-state selection in the Omaha World-Herald.

In the spring, Seevers notched the first victory of his senior season on the links when he fired an even-par 72 to win the McCook invite. He carded the Dukes’ top score at five tournaments and finished fourth at the Central Conference meet.

Seevers fired an 80 at districts, but he was the one who buried a birdie putt to send the playoff against Norris to a second hole; York would eventually prevail on the third playoff hole to win the district title. At state, he carded a 70 on the opening day at state to enter the final round as the co-leader before finishing tied for third after a second-round 75.

That marked the best finish for a York golfer as the Dukes erased a two-shot deficit to beat Norris by eight strokes for the Class B crown.

“Ryan always seems to play his best golf at the end of the year and part of that is because he is involved in so many things that it kind of takes him awhile to get things going and getting everything ironed out,” York golf head coach Dan Malleck said after the season. “You just know that in basketball I was always hoping he would have the ball, in football I was hoping he had the ball and in golf I was hoping he had the ball. He went out that first day and he helped to put us right there and in a great spot.”