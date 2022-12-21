Seevers leads York to 59-45 win at Adams Central

HASTINGS – The York Dukes needed a bounce back game and Tuesday night’s matchup with Adams Central in Hastings was just what the doctor ordered.

York took control in the first quarter and never relinquished their lead as they moved to 4-1 with the 59-45 win over the AC Patriots in boys Central Conference hoops action.

York was coming off their first loss of the season to Aurora last Friday night, but never showed any ill effects of the loss as they were in control most of the game.

The Dukes led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and even though the Patriots outscored York 13-11 in the second quarter, the visitors remained in control the rest of the way.

After scoring eight in the first quarter, York senior Ryan Seevers was held scoreless in the second quarter but erupted for 18 in the second half with 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter when he helped prevent a Patriots comeback.

“Ryan Seevers had a phenomenal game last night with 26 points and six rebounds. He provided us with a big spark every time we needed it,” commented York head coach Scott Lamberty. “We still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, but we are taking steps in that direction.”

The Dukes were 5 of 5 from the field in the fourth quarter and hit 6 of 10 free throws to keep Adams Central at bay. York would finish 21 of 39 from the field and 5 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. York also fared well at the 15-foot freebie line as they hit 12 of 17 chances.

Adams Central was led by junior Jayden Teichmeier with 18 points and three players – Grant Trausch, Tate Mcintyre and Dylan Janzen – had eight points each.

AC was 16 of 45 from the field and fired up 20 three-pointers, hitting six. They were 7 of 11 at the line.

York held a 29-22 advantage in the boards and both teams recorded eight turnovers.

“I thought we played better defensively against Adams Central. Our rotations and post defense are getting better and our attention to detail is getting better,” said Lamberty. “We need to continue to make strides in our defensive effort and consistency as well as our movement offensively.”

York will take on the Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks in the first round of the Amherst Holiday Tournament next Thursday at 3 p.m.

York (4-1) 18 11 13 17-59

Adams Central (5-2) 12 13 6 14-45

YHS (59)-Ivey 11, McCarthy 5, Snodgrass 2, Seevers 26, Huston 2, Olson 8, Phinney 5. Totals-21-39 (5-11) 12-17-59

ACHS (45)-G. Trausch 8, Mcintyre 8, Janzen 8, Teichmeier 18, Johnson 3. Totals-16-45 (6-20) 7-11-45.