YORK – It is evident when talking to York senior Ryan Seevers about his choice to attend college at the University of South Dakota he is proud to follow in his uncle’s footsteps.

On Wednesday, March 22, Seevers signed his letter-of-intent in front of family, friends and coaches to make Vermillion, South Dakota, his next stop. He will pursue a degree in business marketing and play golf for the Coyotes starting next fall.

His uncle Tim Seevers was inducted into the University of South Dakota Hall of Fame just this past fall. Tim Seevers is the all-time leading career tackler with 437 tackles.

His dad Phil was inducted into the Concordia University Hall of Fame in 2016. He played quarterback for the Bulldogs and his mom Danyel excelled on the basketball court at Wayne State University.

“My uncle is in the hall of fame at South Dakota, he played football there. So it was cool for me to get to go there because I look up to him and how hard he worked and it is just a great school,” Ryan Seevers commented. “I am really excited to get to go there and follow in his footsteps.”

York assistant coach Wally Burn opened the doors for Ryan at South Dakota.

“Wally Burn, one of our assistant coaches for the golf team, helped me a lot as he played golf with coach (John) Vining so he helped me out and got us in touch and I just kept talking to the coach,” Seevers added. “I went down and visited and I loved it there. It was a good time when I went there and I fell in love with the campus and coach Vining was awesome.”

Ryan is a two-time state medalist and last year he finished in the top 10 of the Nebraska Junior Amateur.

York coach Dan Malleck said South Dakota is getting two for the price of one with Ryan’s athletic ability and the fact he will bring a lot of character to the program.

“A place like the University of South Dakota just doesn’t give scholarships to guys based on being a good teammate. You have to be at the front and be able to help their program. The one thing about Ryan is he brings both. He is just such a good human being and such a good player.”

Malleck said Ryan has focused on being a three-sport athlete, but now that he can turn his focus directly to golf, he has a very high ceiling in how good he could be.

“What coach Vining sees is the same thing that our staff sees. Ryan has been so busy being a multiple sport athlete that when he gets the chance to focus on golf, it is pretty exciting to see what could happen,” Malleck said. “They (South Dakota) has seen that as well and they are going to be getting an even better player than they are anticipating.”

Ryan knows hard work and staying focused will be key as to how far he can climb that first year.

“They keep about nine players on their team and there are about five to six guys there who will play a lot,” Seevers stated. “But I think I have a chance, to get there and work hard and try to get up in that top five or six. They are all really good golfers there too and that is the level that I am ready to go compete at and work hard.”

York is one of the favorites in Class B golf this season and Seevers talked about the potential of the team.

“I am really excited for the year and we could really be a good team. Looking forward to getting back to Scottsbluff again and I think we have a really good chance to give it a run for the title,” Seevers commented. “I know how hard everyone has worked to get to this point so this could be a special season.”

When asked what he needs to focus on at the next level, Seevers said in golf day-to-day it can change.

“Golf is crazy because you need every point at the top of your game. For me it is getting into a school and workout schedule that I feel comfortable in and just work on the stuff that I need to work on,” the senior said. “It’s kind of hard to tell what one thing I need to work on because everything could kind of switch up on me one day to the next.”