YORK – A total of 21 area boys basketball players were recognized in the Omaha World-Herald’s all-state selections, which ran this weekend.

York senior Ryan Seevers, who is headed to South Dakota University on a golf scholarship, was the only player selected as a first or second team pick in his class.

Seevers, a 6-1 guard, averaged 15.3 points per game this past season and helped the Dukes to a 17-7 record and a final No. 3 rating in the Class B polls in the Omaha World-Herald.

York seniors Garrett Ivey, Barrett Olson and Austin Phinney were chosen as honorable mention in Class B.

In Class C-1, six area players garnered honorable mention – Centennial seniors May Nisly and Lane Zimmer and sophomore Sam Ehlers and Fillmore Central sophomore Dan Stoner, junior Carson Asche and senior Keegan Theobald.

In Class C-2, Cross County had three juniors selected to honorable mention as Tanner Hollinger, Ashton Seim and Alex Noyd were chosen and from Heartland it was seniors Trev Peters and Zach Quiring who joined sophomore Langdon Arbuck.

The area Class D-1 selections included; High Plains freshman Carter Urkoski and sophomore Aiden Hans and McCool Junction sophomore Mapieu Kouchinin and freshman Carter McDonald.

The only selection in Class D-1 was Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert.