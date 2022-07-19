Seedings revealed for Class B Area 4 Seniors tourney in York

YORK - The brackets for the Class B Area 4 tournament have not been released as of yet, but first round matchups and the seedings for each team were decided Tuesday night in York.

The tournament starts on Friday, July 22 and runs through Tuesday, July 26 at Levitt Stadium in York.

The winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament which opens July 30 through August 3 at Broken Bow.

There will be seven teams in the tournament. Here are the seedings.

1. Valparaiso (11-3)

2. Central City (13-5)

3.Twin River (9-10)

4.Aurora (8-11)

5. York (9-15)

6. St. Paul (5-10)

7. Doniphan-Trumbull (1-9)

As the No. 1 seed Valparaiso will draw the first round bye.

The opening game of the tournament will start at 12 noon and will feature Twin River vs. St. Paul with the 3 p.m. game matching Central City vs. Doniphan-Trumbull.

The York Cornerstone Senior Kings will take the field at 6 p.m. against the Aurora Seniors.

The Nebraska American Legion will release the full brackets later this week.