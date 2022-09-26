Second-quarter outburst powers Panthers past Jeffs

GENEVA – After one quarter, the Fillmore Central Panthers and Fairbury Jeffs stood deadlocked in a scoreless tie. That changed in a big way in the second stanza, where quarterback Treven Stassiness threw for a trio of touchdowns and ran for a fourth to spark a 34-point quarter.

That outburst proved to be all the production Fillmore Central would need, as the Panthers’ defense forced seven Fairbury turnovers in a 47-13 win.

“It would have been easy for these guys to come up with excuses and point the finger after the Wilber game but they didn’t do that,” head coach Gabriel Eberhardt said. “They came back to work and had an outstanding performance against Fairbury. I am extremely proud of these guys for how they responded this week. This was the most complete game we have played this season. We need to continue to build off of this game as we move forward against Doniphan-Trumbull next week. “

Stassiness opened the decisive second quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Wolf and followed that with another scoring strike to Luke Kimbrough – this one from 14 yards out – three minutes later as the Panthers opened a 14-0 lead with 7:27 to go until halftime.

Fillmore Central forced a fourth down on the next Fairbury possession, but Kimbrough blocked the Jeffs’ punt and Jackson Turner returned it 10 yards to the house. Stassiness found Wolf for 25 yards and another touchdown on the next Panthers drive, and the junior quarterback capped the scoring outburst when he raced 45 yards to the end zone, pushing the lead to 34-0 with 2:17 remaining in the half.

Keegan Theobald added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Wolf returned a fumble 10 yards for a scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter to cap the Fillmore Central scoring.

The Panthers outgained the Jeffs 376-259 and won the turnover battle 7-1. The biggest difference came on the ground, where Fillmore Central rumbled for 283 yards on 44 carries as a team. Fairbury, meanwhile, ran 15 times for just 30 yards and coughed up the football seven times, two of which were recovered by the Panther defense.

The Jeffs threw for 229 yards in the contest compared to 93 for Fillmore Central but also tossed five interceptions.

Stassiness was incredibly efficient if unremarkable through the air, completing 7 of 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

The junior added 106 yards and another score on 14 carries to finish as the team’s leading rusher, while Theobald ran 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Wolf caught a pair of passes for 54 yards and two scores, Kimbrough hauled in four receptions for 37 yards and another touchdown and Dylan Gewecke finished with one catch for two yards.

Turner led the Panthers defensively with seven tackles and a sack, while Aiden Hinrichs added a pair of sacks and four total tackles.

Gewecke picked off a pair of Fairbury passes and Wolf intercepted another, as did Jarin Tweedy and Kade Cooper.

Kimbrough blocked a punt and Dan Stoner forced a fumble, while Turner and Wolf had the fumble recoveries.