HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies trailed the Sandy Creek Cougars 16-14 after one quarter, but the home team could not keep up in the second period.

Sandy Creek outscored the Huskies 23-12 in the quarter to break open what had been a two-point game, and the Cougars held serve from there as they cruised to a 60-44 win Friday night.

The Cougars shot 51% from the floor, 35% from beyond the arc and landed three players in double figures. Stats for Heartland were not available.