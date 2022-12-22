Second quarter drought dooms Lutheran girls in CRC battle vs Osceola

WACO – After leading 8-7 at the end of the first eight minutes, the Nebraska Lutheran offense took the second quarter off and saw their lead disappear in a 40-26 loss against Osceola in girls CRC basketball.

Osceola outscored the Knights 13-2 in the second quarter and led 20-10 at the break.

The Bulldogs continued to build their lead as they won the second half 20-16 and with the win improved to 5-1 on the year.

Senior Lily Otte led the Knights with 11 points and tossing in eight was senior Jasmine Malchow. The Lutheran offense sputtered hitting just 11 of 43 shots for 26% and that included just 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts. NL was just 3 of 9 at the charity stripe.

Otte also led the team with eight rebounds, Rebecca Hueske had four assists and Otte added five steals while Samantha Hueske had four.

No team or individual stats were available for the Osceola girls.

Nebraska Lutheran will be off until Thursday, January 5 when they travel to BDS.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-4) 8 2 11 5-26

Osceola (5-1) 7 13 12 8-40