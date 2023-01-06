Second quarter does in Hawk boys against Storm

HAMPTON – The hometown Hawks took an early 10-7 lead over High Plains eight minutes into the game, but a second-quarter run swung the pendulum back in the Storm’s favor.

High Plains outscored the hosts 14-4 in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead into the locker room at the break before fending off a fourth-quarter surge to pick up a 49-41 win in Crossroads Conference action Thursday night.

The Hawks trailed 38-29 with eight minutes remaining after the Storm’s Ayden Hans and Carter Urkoski combined for 15 points in the third quarter, but the hosts weren’t going down without a fight.

Wyatt Dose netted a pair of quick buckets and Kash Majerus notched two points of his own as Hampton opened the final stanza on a 6-0 run to claw within three points.

With its lead dwindling and 5:56 remaining, the Storm needed an answer to reverse momentum. They got it from Raul Marino, who buried an open trey from the corner and doubled the cushion to 41-35 with 5:33 left.

After a defensive stop, Urkoski knocked down his eighth field goal of the game to push the lead back to eight. That proved to be enough cushion as the Storm held serve down the stretch to win the ballgame 49-41.

Hampton had no answers for Urkoski, who buried 8 of 12 shots from the floor and poured in a game-high 21 points. The freshman went 5 of 7 at the foul line and pulled down 12 of the team’s 36 rebounds to complete a double-double. He also dished out four assists and notched four blocks and a pair of steals.

Hans added 14 points, with half of those coming in the third quarter. Marino finished with five points, Mario Lesiak and Brodey Spurling each tallied four and Chase Owens rounded out the scoring with one point.

Dose paced Hampton with 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Eli Arndt buried a trio of 3-balls in the second half and finished with nine points, while Majerus and Grant Ferguson recorded six apiece.

Brayden Dose collected five points and Isaac Malsbury capped the Hawks’ scoring with two.

Urkoski and Hans combined to knock down 12 of High Plains’ 19 field goals for the game, while Hampton finished with 17 made baskets, including five triples. The biggest difference between the teams came at the charity stripe, where the Storm made 8 of 16 free throws and the Hawks connected on just 2 of 6 chances at the line.

High Plains won its second consecutive game after an 0-6 start and returns to the court today at St. Edward, while Hampton dropped to 4-7. The Hawks next return to action Tuesday night when they host the Deshler Dragons.