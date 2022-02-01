Second period makes all the difference in Bronco boys SNC win

UTICA – The biggest difference between the Centennial Broncos and the Thayer Central Titans on Tuesday night was one quarter of basketball.

The Bronco defense held the Titans to just two second quarter points and that gave the home team a 25-10 halftime lead the Titans never threatened and Centennial won the rematch from last Friday night 49-35.

This was the Broncos second win in three days over the Titans as the two teams played last Friday night with Centennial winning that game 53-37.

Centennial advances to Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals where they await the winner of the Fillmore Central-Milford game. That game will be played Thursday night at Centennial High School.

In the first half the Titans were just 3 of 13 from the field, but in the second half heated up as they went 10 of 12 to finish the game 13 of 25. They were 5 of 10 on the night from 3-point range.

Centennial’s Jake Bargen scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Broncos get out to a 13-8 lead through one quarter.