Second period makes all the difference in Bronco boys SNC win

UTICA – The biggest difference between the Centennial Broncos and the Thayer Central Titans on Tuesday night was one quarter of basketball.
The Bronco defense held the Titans to just two second quarter points and that gave the home team a 25-10 halftime lead the Titans never threatened and Centennial won the rematch from last Friday night 49-35.
This was the Broncos second win in three days over the Titans as the two teams played last Friday night with Centennial winning that game 53-37.
Centennial advances to Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals where they await the winner of the Fillmore Central-Milford game. That game will be played Thursday night at Centennial High School.
In the first half the Titans were just 3 of 13 from the field, but in the second half heated up as they went 10 of 12 to finish the game 13 of 25. They were 5 of 10 on the night from 3-point range.
Centennial’s Jake Bargen scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Broncos get out to a 13-8 lead through one quarter.
Centennial was having no problems with putting the ball in the basket as they were 9 of 16 at the break and ended the game 19 of 31 and that included an impressive 9 of 16 on 3-pointers.
Bargen would finish with a game-high 21 points, but it was also senior Lance Haberman who hit some huge 3-pointers in the second half that kept the Broncos in a double-digit lead.
Haberman would end the game with 12 points as he was 4 of 6 on shots from beyond the arc.
After struggling on offense in the first half, Titan freshman Sam Souerdyke, who came in averaging 21.5 points per game, scored 12 of his team-high 12 in the second half. Thayer Central also got nine points from Grant Wiedel.
Rebounds were nearly dead even with the Broncos holding a slight 14-13 advantage, but the Centennial defense did force the Titans into 14 turnovers to their seven.
Thayer Central got as close as 12 points in the second half, but that was it.
Thayer Central (7-11) 8 2 14 11-35
Centennial (13-6) 13 12 15 9-49
TC (35) Pickering 3, G. Wiedel 9, Heitmann 3, Souerdyke 14, D. Wiedel 6. Totals-13-25 (5-10) 4-4 35
CENT (49)-Nisly 7, Hirschfeld 3, Bargen 21, Haberman 12, Zimmer 6. Totals-19-31 (9-16) 2-4-49.