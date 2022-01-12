Second half woes doom Nebraska Lutheran girls

BRAINARD – Halfway through Tuesday night’s Crossroads Conference matchup, the Nebraska Lutheran Knight girls led the East Butler Tigers 22-21. However, the hosts flipped the script with a 24-3 run in the third quarter and a 13-8 edge over the final eight minutes. When the final buzzer sounded, the Knights had been outscored 37-11 in the second half of a 58-33 loss.

East Butler shot 22 of 64 from the floor and just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc, but the Tigers went 13 of 20 at the line. Allie Rigatuso led East Butler with 15 points, while Katie Haney added 11 and Madison DeWitt notched nine.

Lanae Aerts pulled down 14 of the Tigers’ 41 rebounds. East Butler dished out 18 assists and swiped 18 steals, but the Tigers also turned the ball over 32 times.

Stats for Nebraska Lutheran were not available.