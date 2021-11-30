Second-half swoon drops YC women in loss to Friends U.

The Falcons trimmed the deficit to two with a free throw on the next possession, but the Panthers closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.

York shot a blistering 6-of-8 from behind the arc during the second quarter en route to a 24-point scoring explosion. However, the Panthers couldn’t keep the hot streak going and came out of the locker room firing blanks in the third quarter.

The Panthers turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions to open the frame and then missed their first three shot attempts in the period as the Falcons climbed back into the game.

Trujillo found the bottom of the net for York’s first field goal of the quarter nearly three and a half minutes into the frame, and the bucket gave the Panthers a 43-39 lead.

York’s offensive struggles persisted for the remainder of the third quarter, as they finished the period with just three made field goals and eight points. The Falcons, meanwhile, scored 18 points in the frame and took a 49-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with two fouls, two turnovers and two missed field goals before buckets from Kiara Pesina and Catie Whitehead cut the deficit to 53-51 with 6:02 to play.