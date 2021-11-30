Second-half swoon drops YC women in loss to Friends U.

YORK – Buoyed by a 24-point second-quarter explosion, the York College Panthers surged into the locker room with a 39-30 lead halfway through their showdown with Friends University on Monday evening at the Freeman Center.
However, a third-quarter lull let the Falcons back in the game, as they outscored the Panthers 19-8 in the frame to even to take a two-point lead entering the game’s final 10 minutes. York’s offensive struggles continued in the fourth quarter, as they mustered just 10 points in the period and saw their losing streak reach seven in a 65-57 defeat.
York trailed 20-15 after the first quarter but quickly erased the deficit, as back-to-back threes from Yionis Keith and Amaia Diez put the Panthers on top 21-20 with 9:06 to go until halftime. Diez buried another one from downtown a minute later to extend the lead to four and force a Falcons timeout.
Julia Trujillo added a bucket on the next possession to cap an 11-0 York run to open the quarter, giving the Panthers a 26-20 lead with seven and a half minutes remaining in the first half.
Friends responded quickly, evening the score with consecutive threes, but York punched right back as Diez drained her third triple of the quarter and put the Panthers on top 29-26 with 6:42 to play in the period.
After the offensive explosion to open the quarter, both teams suddenly struggled to put the ball in the net, as neither side made a field goal over the next three and a half minutes. A Falcons bucket with just over three minutes left until halftime tied the game at 29, but Keith buried one from long range to put York back on top with 2:27 remaining.
The Falcons trimmed the deficit to two with a free throw on the next possession, but the Panthers closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.
York shot a blistering 6-of-8 from behind the arc during the second quarter en route to a 24-point scoring explosion. However, the Panthers couldn’t keep the hot streak going and came out of the locker room firing blanks in the third quarter.
The Panthers turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions to open the frame and then missed their first three shot attempts in the period as the Falcons climbed back into the game.
Trujillo found the bottom of the net for York’s first field goal of the quarter nearly three and a half minutes into the frame, and the bucket gave the Panthers a 43-39 lead.
York’s offensive struggles persisted for the remainder of the third quarter, as they finished the period with just three made field goals and eight points. The Falcons, meanwhile, scored 18 points in the frame and took a 49-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with two fouls, two turnovers and two missed field goals before buckets from Kiara Pesina and Catie Whitehead cut the deficit to 53-51 with 6:02 to play.
Both teams then entered an offensive drought as neither side scored for over two minutes. The Falcons buried a three to extend the lead to five with 3:50 remaining, but York chipped away at the hole, cutting the deficit to 58-56 on a Sarah Shelbourn free throw with 2:03 to play.
However, the Panthers would get no closer as Friends scored the game’s next seven points to seal the win before a Trujillo free throw with 13 seconds left provided the 65-57 final score.
Trujillo led York with 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting and added six rebounds and five steals, but she didn’t get a ton of help from the rest of her teammates offensively.
Diez was the only other Panther to score in double figures, as she finished with 13 points – nine of which came in the second quarter – on 4-of-10 shooting while playing just 17 minutes due to foul trouble.
Keith added six points and four assists, while Whitehead notched six points and five boards and Diamond Harrington racked up six points and six rebounds off the bench. Shelbourn added five points on 2-of-5 shooting.
Pesina logged two points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal off the bench, while Shawnau Johnson missed all three shot attempts but notched three boards, an assist a steal and a block in 16 minutes.
The Panthers dropped their seventh consecutive game and will look to get back in the win column Saturday, when they hit the road for a conference clash at McPherson.