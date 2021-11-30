Second-half surge powers York College men over Friends University

Hoskin then singlehandedly ignited a York run, burying a three to put the Panthers on top and then grabbed a pair of rebounds on the Falcons’ next two possessions and answered with buckets of his own on the other end of the court.

Over that two-minute stretch, the sophomore guard notched eight points and two rebounds to put York on top 71-65 with 4:42 to play.

Hoskin wasn’t done, as he answered a Falcons basket with four more points to extend the Panthers’ cushion to 75-67 with just over three minutes left in the game.

During that nearly four-minute stretch, the Panthers embarked on a 17-2 run. Hoskin scored 14 of those points, including a personal 12-0 run from the 5:57 mark to his bucket with 3:06 to play.

The Panthers maintained their seven-point cushion for much of the next two minutes before the Falcons made one last charge. After a pair of Talton free throws put York up 80-71 with 1:16 remaining, Friends University went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to three with 33 seconds left.

York turned the ball over on its next possession and gave the Falcons a chance to tie the game, but they missed a three and King tracked down the defensive rebound. He then buried the two ensuing free throws to ice the game and clinch the 83-78 win.