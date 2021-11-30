Second-half surge powers York College men over Friends University

YORK – During York College’s five-game losing streak, they frequently found themselves within striking distance in the game’s waning moments but could never come up with the required plays to get over the hump.
On Monday night at the Freeman Center, the Panthers flipped the script against Friends University. Behind 25 points from Brent Clark and 22 from Keyaun Hoskin, York exploded for 53 second-half points en route to an 83-78 win.
Hoskin opened the night by burying a three on the first shot attempt of the game to give York the early 3-0 lead. Webster Simeus added another bucket before the Falcons responded with their first points of the game. Clark and Simeus answered with back-to-back buckets to extend the lead to 9-2 two minutes into the game.
Kobe Bonner drained a shot from downtown to cap a sizzling start for the Panthers, who opened the game on a 15-2 run for a 13-point lead just 3:15 into the game.
York then embarked on a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought as Friends cut the deficit to 15-5 before Clark found the bottom of the net with 14:14 left in the half. Erik Talton buried a three-ball on the Panthers’ next possession to extend the lead to 20-7.
After the Talton bucket, York went nearly three minutes without scoring as the Falcons went on a run and evened the score at 20 with 11:20 to go until halftime.
Clark put the Panthers back on top with a bucket and then swished one from long range to extend the lead to five with 9:40 remaining in the half.
The Panthers led 31-26 on a Hoskin basket with just over three and a half minutes left until halftime, but the Falcons scored the next nine points to take a four-point lead with 10 seconds to play in the half.
Clark drew a foul on York’s final possession of the half and split the free throws as the Panthers trailed 35-32 heading into the locker room.
The Falcons opened the scoring in the second half, but Clark scored York’s first five points coming out of the locker room to keep the Panthers in it.
Trailing 42-37 with 17:50 to play, Simeus and Clark answered with back-to-back buckets as York cut the deficit to one.
Friends University pushed the lead to 53-45 with just over 15 minutes remaining, but Talton responded with a critical three-ball. Simeus then scored the Panthers’ next six points to keep the game close.
After the Falcons swished a three-pointer to take a 61-54 lead, Clark answered back with four straight points. When Friends pushed the lead to 65-58 with 7:57 to play, Hoskin delivered the spark the Panthers needed and cut the deficit to five before Isaiah King drained a shot from beyond the arc to make it a 65-63 game with 6:52 to go.
Hoskin then singlehandedly ignited a York run, burying a three to put the Panthers on top and then grabbed a pair of rebounds on the Falcons’ next two possessions and answered with buckets of his own on the other end of the court.
Over that two-minute stretch, the sophomore guard notched eight points and two rebounds to put York on top 71-65 with 4:42 to play.
Hoskin wasn’t done, as he answered a Falcons basket with four more points to extend the Panthers’ cushion to 75-67 with just over three minutes left in the game.
During that nearly four-minute stretch, the Panthers embarked on a 17-2 run. Hoskin scored 14 of those points, including a personal 12-0 run from the 5:57 mark to his bucket with 3:06 to play.
The Panthers maintained their seven-point cushion for much of the next two minutes before the Falcons made one last charge. After a pair of Talton free throws put York up 80-71 with 1:16 remaining, Friends University went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to three with 33 seconds left.
York turned the ball over on its next possession and gave the Falcons a chance to tie the game, but they missed a three and King tracked down the defensive rebound. He then buried the two ensuing free throws to ice the game and clinch the 83-78 win.
Clark led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, and he also collected five boards, four steals and two assists. Hoskin added 22 points – 14 of them coming during the Panthers’ decisive second-half run – and finished the night 9-of-17 from the floor with eight boards, four assists and a steal.
Simeus added 13 points and finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, while Talton added 10 points off the bench.
Bonner finished with six points on 2-of-3 shooting and racked up four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block.
The Panthers snapped a five-game skid and picked up their first conference win of the season while improving to 4-7 on the year. They return to the court Saturday for a road clash at McPherson.