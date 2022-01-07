Second-half struggles do in Cougar girls in loss to Sutton

SUTTON – For 16 minutes, the Cross County Cougars battled the Sutton Fillies in a defensive affair. Sutton scored 18 points in the first half to take the lead at the break, while Cross County sophomore Shyanne Anderson buried a trio of shots from downtown and scored nine of the team’s 15 first-half points to keep the Cougars in it.

In the third quarter, however, Sutton finally pulled away with a 15-point outburst. The Fillies mustered just five points in the final eight minutes, but it didn’t matter because the Sutton defense held Cross County to 10 points in the second half to secure a 38-25 win Thursday night.

Anderson scored 11 points to finish the night tied for the game high, but she notched just two points in the second half. Seniors Chloe Sandell and Josi Noble added seven and six points, respectively, while Lilly Peterson notched one to round out Cross County’s scoring effort.

Sutton, meanwhile, turned in a much more balanced night offensively as six different players scored in the victory and all six managed at least three points.

The Cougars dropped to 7-5 on the season and return to the hardwood Saturday morning when they take on 7-4 Anselmo-Merna at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High School.