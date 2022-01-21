Second-half outburst leads Knight girls past College View

LINCOLN – The College View Academy Eagles and Nebraska Lutheran Knights headed to the locker room deadlocked at 20 at halftime, but the visitors came out and controlled the second half from the jump.

Nebraska Lutheran outscored the Eagles 15-6 in the third quarter to seize control of the game, then posted a 15-10 edge over the final eight minutes to clinch a 50-36 win to improve to 3-9 on the season.

Stats for both teams were unavailable.