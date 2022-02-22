Second half dooms Mustang boys

MILFORD – McCool Junction carried a three-point lead into the locker room of Monday night’s subdistrict matchup against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. However, the Titans found another gear after halftime, outscoring the Mustangs 31-13 over the final 16 minutes to advance to the subdistrict semifinals with a 52-37 win.

McCool Junction went just 12 of 49 (24%) from the floor and 2 of 18 from 3-point range. Chase Wilkinson connected on 3 of 12 field goals, but the senior went a perfect 8-for-8 at the line and scored 15 points to pace the Mustangs.

Trenton Neville netted seven points for McCool Junction, while Mapieu Kuochinin added six and Ryland Garretson notched four. Isaac Stark tallied three points and Jake Brugger scored two to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.

Garretson pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the McCool Junction effort on the glass, while Kuochinin grabbed eight boards and Wilkinson added seven. The Mustangs notched four assists as a team and swiped four steals while committing 15 turnovers.

McCool Junction ends its season with an 11-10 record.