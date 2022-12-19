Second half carries the day for Panther girls

GENEVA – The Wilber-Clatonia girls stood toe-to-toe with Fillmore Central in the first half Saturday afternoon. After intermission the worm turned.

The 2-2 Wolverines were within striking distance, down five at both the first period and halftime breaks. At intermission the home-standing Panthers clung to a lead of 18-13.

The second half wrote a different chapter when Fillmore Central, which came in with a .500 record at 3-3, put up 19 while stifling the Wolverines on defense to the tune of only six points total; one basket in the third and two in the fourth. Wilber-Clatonia got to the line only twice the entire second half and fired up blanks on all four chances.

Panther senior Faith Engle was steady throughout, netting a balanced, game-high 13 points; six before halftime and seven after. The other player in double-digits, fellow senior Reyna Hafer, accounted for 10.

No Wolverine managed more than four points against a Panther defense that gave up precious few open looks.

The Panthers of coach Shad Eberhardt actually trailed by five at the first period horn, 10-5.

But a three off the fingertips of Kaili Head at 7:50 of the second period tightened things up at 10-8 Wolverines. A pair of free throws at 5:12 from Amy Lauby tied it 10-all.

Fillmore Central took a lead it would not relinquish when Engle stole the ball on the Wolverine end and on the extra possession drained a point-blank bunny, 12-10.

The Panthers earned their five-point halftime lead behind an athletic MaKenna McCoy runner followed by another Engle two.

It was an entirely different script in the second half, which began at the 5:00 minute mark of the third with a bucket by Panther sophomore Hadley McCoy. Engle planted an offensive rebound in the string, was fouled but missed the free throw. Not to worry, she hit a two with 1:05 left to make the third period score 24-15 Fillmore Central.

At 5:57 to play, Head made a statement. She lifted a steal then scored herself on the opposite end to finish the fast break, 26-15.

Statement No. 2 quickly followed. Hafer stole the ball on the Wilber-Clatonia end, went coast-to-coast on the dribble and laid it in herself, 28-17.

The fatal double-whammy left the outcome in no further doubt and the Panthers counted nine down the stretch while holding the Wolverines to just two.

Engle scored an offensive rebound and hit a free throw, Hafer drew blood again from two and a pair Hadley McCoy swishes at the line completed Fillmore Central scoring in win number four.

Complete scoring for the Panthers shows Head netting six and Hadley McCoy four. McKenna McCoy and Lauby chipped in two apiece.

Eberhardt used phrases like “better execution,” “attack off the glass,” “more confidence,” “shared the ball,” “got some better shooting” and “got stops when we needed to,” in explaining his team’s second half transformation.

“It was a good team effort,” from all of his Panthers, Eberhardt concluded.

Fillmore Central visits St. Cecilia tonight.

Score by quarters:

Wilber-Clatonia (2-3) 10, 3, 2, 4 – 19

Fillmore Central (4-3) 5, 13, 6, 13 - 37