Season of unknowns ends up in desired destination

LINCOLN - When the 2020 high school volleyball season started back in August the desired destination for teams all across the state was a trip to Lincoln for the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships.
The York Dukes can check that one off their list of goals.
At around 11 a.m. this morning the No. 6 seed York Dukes (27-8) and the No. 3 seed Elkhorn Antlers (22-9) will meet in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is York’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012, while the Antlers have been to the state tournament four of the last seven years advancing only once past the first round during that time.
It has been a season of unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus disrupted the season at times, but in the end 48 teams will start the road to the championship in their respective classes Wednesday.
York head coach Chris Ericson said the York motto for the season echoed the girl’s determination to make the season successful, not just on the court, but off as well.
“Coming into this season, we knew it would be full of adversity. The seniors chose the theme “Whatever It Takes”. I feel that they embraced this throughout the entire season from wearing masks, to having travel arrangements altered, having less fans in the stands, no team meals, etc.” said Ericson. “In the end, here we are. They have overcome not only what the schedule has thrown at us, but the world. They are a resilient group.”
Senior Maddie Portwine said the challenges started in the summer as the team tried to get ready for the upcoming season.
“Through the pandemic, the questions and the unknowns constantly put us in situations where our determination was put to the test. The adversity we faced while trying to get into the weight room, trying to socially distance for summer camps, and still continue to improve as a team served not only as obstacles, but as building blocks for our success,” Portwine stated. “That’s what’s made this ride so sweet; the greater the adversity we faced throughout the season, the more glory there’s been in overcoming it.”
“This year sure was different, but we are a different team. We were ready to do “whatever it takes”, which is our team motto,” commented senior Erin Case. “It was hard to come to practice each day and give it our all when we knew our season could be canceled the next day, but we all kept our final goal in mind and worked hard to pursue that. I am so proud of our team and the challenges we faced to get where we are today.”
Now that the Dukes have reached their goal of a trip to Lincoln, York is ready to roll starting with Elkhorn today. Addison Legg, a 5-foot 10-inch senior, is proud to have been a part of turning the Dukes program around.
“It feels so good to be able to turn the program almost completely around and make it to the state tournament during my senior season. It shows that the girls I get to play with and call my second family are willing to do whatever it takes to be one of the best teams in the state,” Legg said. “I can't wait to compete in the state tournament with some of my best friends and show everyone what York Duke Volleyball is all about.”
Ericson said the Antlers will force the Dukes to play a disciplined, aggressive game.
“I will tell you that they have a big block across the net and hitters that are able to move the ball. We are going to have to be disciplined and ready for every touch coming to us, and aggressive and smart with our attacks,” Ericson stated. “I don't think that we have to change a lot from what we do, we just need to be consistently clean with it. Their setter Abbie Nadgwick does a fantastic job distributing the ball to all of her hitters so our block will have to be quick and ready.”
Elkhorn has five hitters who have logged at least 130 kills and they are led by 5-foot 10 inch senior Addison Thomas with 257. Right behind her is 6-foot senior Abigail Wolf with 253 and Nadgwick makes the offense go as she has recorded 922 set assists.
York junior Masa Scheierman has pounded 503 kills this season, with Legg picking up 202 and Case 188. Senior Natalie Rockenbach with 512 set assists and junior Brynn Hirschfeld with 431 power the Dukes two-setter offense. The defense is led by junior Destiny Shepherd with 335 digs, while Elkhorn senior Rebecca Vala has 349 to lead the Antlers.
Rockenback who is also among the team leaders in aces said that the team had to make sacrifices to make it to where they are now.
“Starting this season I know a lot of us were wondering what it would look like and for how long our season would be. We have all had to be smart with our decisions this season in the hope that we don’t get exposed to anyone,” Rockenbach stated. “Which is exactly what our motto means, :Whatever It Takes”. Our team has been very fortunate because we haven’t had any quarantines on our varsity team. Now that this goal is finally reached it is the best feeling ever. I cannot wait for state and am excited to see what we can do.”
Scheierman said she has always wanted the chance to play at state.
“Being one of the eight teams at state is the absolute best feeling ever. I’ve had the chance to watch my siblings play at state, and I’ve always wanted that opportunity myself,” Scheierman said. “Now that the opportunity is here, it is so exciting!! I can’t wait to be able to represent York volleyball at state.”
With all the games being moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena this year and two games being played at once, Ericson does not feel that the other game will be a distraction.
“Surprisingly, the curtain does a pretty good job of blocking most of that out. I've had the opportunity to be down there a few years when I worked with the Striv crew. I think that once the flow of the game gets going, and the focus is locked in on the match, things will be fine,” Ericson said. “This opportunity is just incredible for this team. I cannot wait for them to experience this!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!