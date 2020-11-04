Season of unknowns ends up in desired destination

Ericson said the Antlers will force the Dukes to play a disciplined, aggressive game.

“I will tell you that they have a big block across the net and hitters that are able to move the ball. We are going to have to be disciplined and ready for every touch coming to us, and aggressive and smart with our attacks,” Ericson stated. “I don't think that we have to change a lot from what we do, we just need to be consistently clean with it. Their setter Abbie Nadgwick does a fantastic job distributing the ball to all of her hitters so our block will have to be quick and ready.”

Elkhorn has five hitters who have logged at least 130 kills and they are led by 5-foot 10 inch senior Addison Thomas with 257. Right behind her is 6-foot senior Abigail Wolf with 253 and Nadgwick makes the offense go as she has recorded 922 set assists.

York junior Masa Scheierman has pounded 503 kills this season, with Legg picking up 202 and Case 188. Senior Natalie Rockenbach with 512 set assists and junior Brynn Hirschfeld with 431 power the Dukes two-setter offense. The defense is led by junior Destiny Shepherd with 335 digs, while Elkhorn senior Rebecca Vala has 349 to lead the Antlers.

Rockenback who is also among the team leaders in aces said that the team had to make sacrifices to make it to where they are now.