Season-ending summary or YNT area softball squads

YORK – Not since 2018 has a local team been part of the Nebraska State High School Softball Tournament in Hastings.

In 2018 Centennial represented Class C and went 2-2 before bowing out of the tournament. The York Dukes last appearance was in 2017 when they also posted a 2-2 record. It was also 2017 when the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers last played at the state tournament and went 0-2.

Polk County is still looking to book their first trip to the state tournament.

The Polk County Slammers went the deepest in the post-season this year as they won their subdistricts, but lost both district final games to Bishop Neumann who went on to win the Class C State title in 2021.

York was the only team this year that finished treading water at 16-16, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend was just below .500 with a record of 14-15, Polk County finished 16-18 and Centennial closed the books on 2021 with a record of 7-24.

The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed the following area players as all-state honorable mention selections for their play on the field this past season.

Class B

York-Mattie Pohl, Lauryn Mattox, Rebecca Libich, Sam McDaniel, Cori Combs.