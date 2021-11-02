Season-ending summary or YNT area softball squads

YORK – Not since 2018 has a local team been part of the Nebraska State High School Softball Tournament in Hastings.
In 2018 Centennial represented Class C and went 2-2 before bowing out of the tournament. The York Dukes last appearance was in 2017 when they also posted a 2-2 record. It was also 2017 when the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers last played at the state tournament and went 0-2.
Polk County is still looking to book their first trip to the state tournament.
The Polk County Slammers went the deepest in the post-season this year as they won their subdistricts, but lost both district final games to Bishop Neumann who went on to win the Class C State title in 2021.
York was the only team this year that finished treading water at 16-16, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend was just below .500 with a record of 14-15, Polk County finished 16-18 and Centennial closed the books on 2021 with a record of 7-24.
The Lincoln Journal Star tabbed the following area players as all-state honorable mention selections for their play on the field this past season.
Class B
York-Mattie Pohl, Lauryn Mattox, Rebecca Libich, Sam McDaniel, Cori Combs.
Class C
Centennial-Halley Heidtbrink, Cora Hoffschneider
FCEMF- Kaili Head, Kelsi Gaston, Lilly Ellison.
Polk County-Sadie Sunday, Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley.
Here are the final stats leaders for area players in 2021.
OFFENSIVE STATS
Batting Average- top 10
1. Kylee Krol SO. Polk County .495
2. Lauryn Mattox FR. York .489
3. Lilly Ellison SO. FCEMF .487
4. Rebecca Libich SR. York .458
5. Halley Heidtbrink SR. Centennial .455
6. Sadey Sunday SR. Polk County .453
Kelsi Gaston SR. FCEMF .453
8. Mattie Pohl SR. York .438
9. Cora Hoffschneider SO. Centennial .432
10. Lindee Kelley FR. Polk County .416
Total Hits- Top 5
1. Kylee Krol SO. Polk County 49
2. Lauryn Mattox FR. York 46
3. Kelsi Gaston SR. FCEMF 39
4. Lilly Ellison SO. FCEMF 38
5. Lindee Kelley FR. Polk County 37
RBIs- Top 5
1. Kaili Head SO. FCEMF 33
2. Lindee Kelley FR. Polk County 32
3. Halley Heidtbrink SR. Centennial 31
4. Lilly Ellison SO. FCEMF 28
5. Cora Hoffschneider SO. Centennial 27
Abby Nichols SR. FCEMF 27
Mattie Pohl SR. York 27
Runs Scored- Top 5
1. Kylee Krol SO. Polk County 45
2. Kaili Head SO. FCEMF 40
3. Lindee Kelley FR. Polk County 38
4. Kelsi Gaston SR. FCEMF 35
5. Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 34
Home Runs- Top 5
1. Kaili Head SO. FCEMF 10
2. Rebecca Libich SR. York 7
3. Mattie Pohl SR. York 6
4. Lauryn Mattox FR. York 5
Lauryn Haggadone JR. York 5
Stolen Bases- Top 3
1. Kylee Krol SO. Polk County 37
2. Lindee Kelley FR. Polk County 25
3. Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 17
Ashleigh Hills SR. York 17
PITCHING STATS
Wins –Top 3
1. Christina Rystrom SR. Polk County 9
Amy Lauby SO. FCEMF 9
3. Lauryn Mattox FR. York 6
Innings Pitched- Top 3
1. Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 125
2. Christina Rystrom SR. Polk County 108 2/3
3. Lauryn Mattox FR. York 68
ERA- Top 3
1. Amy Lauby SO. FCEMF 5.01
2. Ashley Braun FR. FCEMF 5.88
3. Christina Rystrom SR. Polk County 6.06
Strikeouts- Top 3
1. Savannah Horne SO. Centennial 77
2. Christina Rystrom SR. Polk County 74
3. Lauryn Haggadone JR. York 57