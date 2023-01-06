Searing start fuels Bronco girls’ 38-30 win over Sutton

UTICA – From the opening tip Friday night against Sutton, the Centennial Broncos came out guns blazing. The hosts buried their first four shots from the floor – including 3-pointers from Savannah Horne, Catelynn Bargen and Karley Naber – to build an 11-4 lead 1:57 into the ballgame.

That fast start proved instrumental after both teams settled in, as the Broncos never trailed and pulled away late for a 38-30 win in Southern Nebraska Conference action.

“I really loved our start. We knew they were a team that likes to press, and we’ve been working hard on breaking pressure and taking advantage of the numbers, getting points out of that,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I think we had 11 points two minutes into the game, and then they pulled the press off and it was a man pressure instead of their tough 2-2-1 zone they like to run. When both teams settled down, we got into a lull definitely in the third quarter where we kind of fell in love with the 3-pointer but they weren’t falling.”

The hosts maintained their fast start throughout much of the first half, taking their largest lead of the game when Cora Payne knocked down a bucket to make it 25-13 with 2:49 to go until halftime.

However, Sutton slowly gained momentum when a deep three from Alice Dahlblom sparked a 7-0 run to close the stanza and cut the deficit to 25-20 heading to intermission.

Bargen put the Broncos’ first points of the second half up when she canned a shot from downtown with 4:27 left in the third – capping an 0-for-11 stretch from beyond the arc after the 3-for-3 start – but Sutton’s Alivia Huxoll answered with six points of her own in the stanza.

The senior singlehandedly outscored Centennial 6-3 in the third quarter to help Sutton claw to within two at 28-26 with eight minutes to play. Entering the final quarter, however, the Broncos regrouped.

Horne opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a midrange floater at the 6:40 mark and Bargen followed with her third trey of the ballgame, this one from the corner to put the Broncos on top 33-26 with 5:56 to go.

Sutton answered back with a pair of free throws from Jacee Haight, but the Broncos beat the press on the inbounds pass and found Payne open underneath the basket for an easy layup.

Huxoll answered back with a short basket to trim the deficit to five with two minutes left, but the Fillies would get no closer as Centennial did just enough at the foul line down the stretch to pull out a 38-30 win, the team’s third in a row.

Centennial’s scorching start proved instrumental by giving the hosts an early lead they never relinquished, but the Broncos won the game with a suffocating defensive effort in the fourth quarter.

Sutton made just one offensive field goal over the final eight minutes and went just 3 for 16 from the floor in the second half as a whole. That stingy defense gave Centennial more than enough wiggle room to withstand its own offensive lull in the third quarter.

“I think our defense helps us make plays offensively,” Bargen said after the game. “We’re really good at our defense and help side, and working on it in practice really helps us lock it down in games. I’m honestly really proud that we can say our defense is really good because a lot of teams don’t have that.”

Centennial only shot 4 of 20 from the floor in the second half and 14 of 45 (31%) for the game, but the quick start proved to be all the cushion the Broncos needed as they led from wire to wire. The hosts finished 5 of 22 (23%) from beyond the arc but were just 2 of 19 from deep after the 3 for 3 start.

Bargen paced the Broncos with 13 points and knocked down three of the team’s five treys. The sophomore was one of two players to finish in double figures for the game.

“Some of the passes my teammates give me and the open looks really help,” she said. Cora Payne is really good at screening me and I can rub off of her and it really helps. If my teammates are down, I’ve got to pick them up.”

Horne and Naber added nine points apiece and Payne finished with six, while Averie Stuhr rounded out the scoring with one point.

Huxoll scored eight of Sutton’s 10 second-half points and led all scorers with 15 for the game, but the senior didn’t get much help. Haight was the Fillies’ next-leading scorer with five points, and the team shot just 10 of 34 from the floor for the ballgame, including 3 of 10 from three.

Centennial also forced 20 turnovers compared to just 12 giveaways, more than enough to offset Sutton’s slim 28-27 edge on the glass.

“We tend to rely on tough defense. If they’re not scoring and we’re not scoring but we have the lead, that’s okay. I think the girls have great chemistry,” Polk said. “We’ve built our team this year on trust and having each other’s backs, sacrificing yourself for the team. If you’re not having the best shooting night you can still make a difference, whether it’s your defense or making the right pass, and the girls have definitely bought into that. They know that it could be multiple girls’ night scoring the ball but it needs to be everybody’s night with attitude and effort.”

The Broncos won their third consecutive game and improved to 7-4 on the season, while the Fillies dropped to 4-7 with the loss.